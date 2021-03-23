One of the fastest Pokemon from Generation IV, Weavile is a great companion to have due to its high speed.

At base 125, Weavile can outspeed a grand majority of Pokemon in the game. Given the fact that this Pokemon is Dark and Ice-type, Weavile becomes an awesome Pokemon to pick up before the endgame of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Weavile beats Raihan’s Dragon Gym, Allister’s Championship Cup Ghost team in Pokemon Shield, and most of Champion Leon’s team (Aegislash, Dragapult, Haxorus, potentially Rilaboom). With this moveset, Weavile can simply blaze through teams:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Weavile in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Image via Pokemon

With Weavile’s incredible speed, it’s best for it to run strong attacks to overwhelm the enemy. If the player is able to get their hands on a Life Orb or Razor Claw, this moveset becomes a lot more potent.

Swords Dance

Throat Chop

Triple Axel

Poison Jab

Advertisement

While it is extremely fast and strong, Weavile doesn’t have access to the strongest moves (No Earthquake, Superpower, or anything like that). The only way for it to really punish teams is with some sort of attack boost, and nothing does that better than Swords Dance. At +2 attack, Weavile can one-hit KO most of the Pokemon it faces, and it’s guaranteed to move first with its blistering speed.

With 80 base power, Throat Chop won’t drop every Pokemon instantly, but it will always get off significant damage. If Weavile can get the Swords Dance up, Throat Chop is all it is going to need to destroy many Pokemon in the game.

The same goes for any Weavile holding a Life Orb, which can be found in the Slumbering Weald. For a Weavile holding Razor Claw, Night Slash could be a nice alternative here due to the high crit ratio. That will take time, however, since the Pokemon learns Night Slash only at level 60.

In the past, finding an Ice-type move had always been a struggle for Weavile. As a physical attacker, it made small use of Blizzard and Ice Beam. The best Ice-type moves it learned (Ice Shard, Icicle Crash) are both egg moves. With the Isle of Armor DLC, however, Weavile finally got the Ice-type move it needed.

Triple Axel is a move that hits three times, with each consecutive move increasing in power. If all three moves hit (each move has 90% accuracy), then Weavile has the potential to deplete the health of opposing Pokemon extremely quickly.

Advertisement

Poison Jab is Weavile’s answer to Fairy-type Pokemon. After a Swords Dance, not even Clefable or Hatterene will be issues for Weavile. When considering what Weavile can do in the Champion’s Cup, Poison Jab makes it way more valuable since it can now beat Bede, who uses Psychic/Fairy type Pokemon.

In fact, if a player has Pokemon Shield specifically, Weavile beats the final three battles as well as the Bede “interruption” match. Anyone who has difficulty with beating the game should definitely consider this Pokemon.