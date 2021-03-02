Dragapult is one of the best non-Legendary Pokemon introduced in Sword and Shield.

Dragapult has an outstanding base speed stat at 142 that lets it outrun almost everything. It also has a very good attack stat with the ability Clear Body. It works best as a Dynamax Sweeper Pokemon.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Dragapult in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Dragon Darts

Dragapult's signature move, Dragon Darts, is a multi-hit attack that deals pretty solid damage. In a double battle, it hits both Pokemon once unless the opposite Pokemon uses Protect or Fly.

Phantom Force

Phantom Force is its best STAB (Same Type Attack Boost) physical move. Similar to Fly and Dig, it helps the Pokemon disappear before heading back to attack. This attack also hits through Protect.

Fly

This attack seems strange but is imperative to Dragapult's strategy. Fly turns into Max Airstream when Dynamaxed, boosting its speed and the Pokemon next to it if it's in a double battle. Since Dragapult is naturally fast, this can give the player a huge advantage in terms of speed.

Protect

Protect is very important but only in double battles. This ensures that the Pokemon doesn't faint. It can potentially stall the opponent's Dynamax turns. Protect is very common in the double battle scene.

Dragon Dance

In a single battle, Dragon Dance can make Dragapult an absolute menace. It improves its attack and speed stats.

This moveset can be altered at times. It can be used for special attacks with moves like Dragon Pulse, Draco Meteor, Shadow Ball, Flamethrower, Thunderbolt, and Surf. It can allow Dragapult to be used a support Pokemon with moves like Reflect, Light Screen, Breaking Swipe, and Will-O-Wisp.