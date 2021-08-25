When is Mamoswine coming to Pokemon Unite?

Mamoswine is confirmed to be coming to the Pokemon Unite roster, but many fans are wondering about the date of its arrival.

The Generation IV Ice and Ground-type was announced to enter the game along with Sylveon during the latest Pokemon Presents. This took fans by surprise since, while Sylveon’s arrival was hinted at in leaks, Mamoswine seemed to come out of nowhere.

Regardless, fans should be happy to see another Pokemon from Sinnoh make it onto the roster, as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are soon to be released.

Is there a release date for this Generation IV Pokemon?

As of the time of writing, no release date has been given for Mamoswine’s arrival into Pokemon Unite. The only hint that was given from COO Takato Utsunomiya, at Pokemon Presents, was that it will come “in the future.”

While no official release date has been confirmed, many can still speculate on when Mamoswine and Sylveon will get added to Pokemon Unite. The only date that many have their eye on is September 22.

This date is big for Pokemon Unite for a couple of reasons. First of all, it is the release date for the mobile version of the game. Many fans have been waiting for that day with baited breath, especially those without a Nintendo Switch.

The other big event that happens on September 22nd is the beginning of Season 2 of Pokemon Unite ranked. Season 1 ends on the previous day, so it seems that TiMi Studios wants to converge several events on that one date. For that reason, adding Mamoswine and Sylveon might be appropriate.

Although no one knows when it’s coming, fans were treated to a good look at some of Mamoswine's gameplay. It was specifically shown to be stomping the ground while damaging a Talonflame.

This animation likely shows the move Stomping Tantrum. This is a ground-type attack that Mamswine recently gained access to. It also could be Earthquake, though, since the move does send shockwaves to the ground.

Another animation is shown where Mamoswine stabs a Crawdaunt with icy tusks and flings it against a wall. This could be the move Icicle Crash, another attack in Mamoswine’s movepool.

There has also been some speculation regarding Mamoswine's role in combat. In all likelihood, however, it will be an All-Arounder. Mamoswine’s stat line is typically both suited for offense and defense (130 Attack, 110 HP and 80 Defense). This matches up with the stats for other All-Arounders like Garchomp and Machamp.

