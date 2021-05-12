Can Sylveon be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is receiving Eevee's most recent evolution in a little under two weeks, and the Fairy-type, Sylveon, has already proven to be popular since its introduction in Pokemon X and Y's Kalos region.

But will it have a Shiny form? The short answer is yes. Since Eevee is itself capable of appearing as a Shiny in Pokemon GO, its evolutions or "Eeveelutions" have all been confirmed to be Shiny as well at this point.

Because Sylveon is another Eevee evolution, it stands to reason that it will additionally be capable of having a Shiny form, as evolving a Shiny Eevee should do the job perfectly fine.

Pokemon GO: When will Sylveon appear?

Image via Niantic

After glitches and events hinted at its eventual arrival, including bringing over other Pokemon from the Kalos region, Sylveon will be making its way to Pokemon GO on May 25th, 2021 at 10:00am Local Time.

It will be introduced to the game in thanks to the second part of Niantic's Kalos-geared event, Luminous Legends. Luminous Legends X has been ongoing this month, bringing new Pokemon and an uptick of Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon. Additionally, the Kalos Legendary, Xerneas, from Pokemon X, has appeared as a Raid Boss.

For Luminous Legends Y, things will be flipped type-wise. Kalos' Pokemon will still appear, but the type that is favored for Luminous Legends Y will be Dark-type. Pokemon Y's Legendary Pokemon, Yveltal, will also be available in Pokemon GO's raid battles for the duration of the event.

Sylveon, the Intertwining Pokémon, is making its Pokémon GO debut during the upcoming Luminous Legends Y event! You’ll be able to evolve your own Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts when it’s your buddy. pic.twitter.com/smsfzTAA38 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 11, 2021

So how will Pokemon GO's players evolve their Sylveon? Niantic has pointed to the game's Buddy System, where players can travel the game map with a chosen Pokemon, accruing candies along the way. Trainers may also feed, pet, take pictures of, and battle with their Buddy Pokemon in order to gain hearts from them.

These hearts provide their own benefits and operate similarly to how gifting works with other trainers on one's friends list, but the benefits themselves are different. In order for players to evolve their Eevee into Sylveon, they'll need to give their Eevee plenty of snacks and TLC.

For those looking to skip that particular step, Sylveon is able to evolve with a nickname like the other Eeveelutions. By naming the Eevee "Kira," players can bypass the heart requirements and immediately receive their Sylveon evolution. For players that already have a Shiny Eevee lying in wait, this may be the quickest means of acquiring Shiny Sylveon.

