Where to find Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic
Image via Niantic
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Modified 40 min ago
Pokemon GO is currently focusing on the most recent addition to the type list, the Fairy-type.

The Luminous Legends X and upcoming Luminous Legends Y event are showcasing Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This includes the introduction of Sylveon, the Fairy-type Eeveelution.

Several Pokemon are appearing for the first time in Pokemon GO as well. Spritzee and Swirlix are just two of the Fairy-types that have been added to the mobile game. Now is the time to get a hold of these great Pokemon.

Where to find Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Image via Pokemon GO Hub
Image via Pokemon GO Hub

Fairy-type Pokemon can be found in Pokemon GO just like any other type of Pokemon. During these specific in-game events, the chances of encountering one are much higher than normal.

In the wild is the surest way to encounter and capture a Fairy-type in Pokemon GO. Simply wait around, go on an adventure, or post up at a PokeStop with a Lure Module or Incense.

The latter two items will increase the chances of wild Pokemon appearing near the player character. Right now, those Pokemon have a very likely to be Goomy, Swirlix, Spritzee, Snubbull, Ralts, or Jigglypuff.

Fairy-types can also be found in Pokemon GO Raids. The likes of Xerneas and Galarian Ponyta are some of the Fairy-types that can be battled in Raids. Once defeated, keep your fingers crossed that they will be caught.

Be sure to incubate some eggs as well. Several Fairy-type Pokemon will hatch from 7 KM Eggs during both the Luminous Legends X and Y events in Pokemon GO.

For those interested in Sylveon, during the second portion of the Luminous Legends Y event, trainers can evolve Eevee by gaining hearts with it as their buddy.

Lastly, Timed Research, Special Research, and Field Research tasks will all give encounters with the various Fairy-type Pokemon. Be sure to complete those Pokemon GO missions for even more of an opportunity.

Published 40 min ago
Pokemon Go
