Pokemon GO is currently focusing on the most recent addition to the type list, the Fairy-type.

The Luminous Legends X and upcoming Luminous Legends Y event are showcasing Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This includes the introduction of Sylveon, the Fairy-type Eeveelution.

Several Pokemon are appearing for the first time in Pokemon GO as well. Spritzee and Swirlix are just two of the Fairy-types that have been added to the mobile game. Now is the time to get a hold of these great Pokemon.

Where to find Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Image via Pokemon GO Hub

Fairy-type Pokemon can be found in Pokemon GO just like any other type of Pokemon. During these specific in-game events, the chances of encountering one are much higher than normal.

In the wild is the surest way to encounter and capture a Fairy-type in Pokemon GO. Simply wait around, go on an adventure, or post up at a PokeStop with a Lure Module or Incense.

Congratulations on completing the Fairy-type Pokémon challenge, Trainers! You can enjoy the following.



🧚 A 3× Catch XP bonus

🐼 Pancham appearing in raids

🦄 Potential to find Shiny Galarian Ponyta



More details here: https://t.co/Wp5CPzlQot pic.twitter.com/AS6ixXzlYJ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 11, 2021

The latter two items will increase the chances of wild Pokemon appearing near the player character. Right now, those Pokemon have a very likely to be Goomy, Swirlix, Spritzee, Snubbull, Ralts, or Jigglypuff.

Fairy-types can also be found in Pokemon GO Raids. The likes of Xerneas and Galarian Ponyta are some of the Fairy-types that can be battled in Raids. Once defeated, keep your fingers crossed that they will be caught.

Be sure to incubate some eggs as well. Several Fairy-type Pokemon will hatch from 7 KM Eggs during both the Luminous Legends X and Y events in Pokemon GO.

Sylveon, the Intertwining Pokémon, is making its Pokémon GO debut during the upcoming Luminous Legends Y event! You’ll be able to evolve your own Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts when it’s your buddy. pic.twitter.com/smsfzTAA38 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 11, 2021

For those interested in Sylveon, during the second portion of the Luminous Legends Y event, trainers can evolve Eevee by gaining hearts with it as their buddy.

Lastly, Timed Research, Special Research, and Field Research tasks will all give encounters with the various Fairy-type Pokemon. Be sure to complete those Pokemon GO missions for even more of an opportunity.