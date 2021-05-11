The best moveset for Pangoro in Pokemon GO

Since Pokemon GO is introducing the little brawler Pancham, thanks to the player community catching a collective 500 million Fairy-Type Pokemon during Luminous Legends X, its evolution into Pangoro is in the spotlight in order to gauge its battle ability.

As a dual Fighting and Dark-Type, Pangoro has a variety of moves available to it. Although it is a brand-new release to Pokemon GO, it is possible to measure the moves Pangoro has by three metrics in order to determine its most effective moveset combination of a Fast Move and a Charged Move. According to early numbers, the moveset that benefits Pangoro the most in Pokemon GO in terms of damage is Snarl and Close Combat.

Pokemon GO: Pangoro move breakdown

In Pokemon GO, Pangoro's moves are not strictly Dark and Fighting-Type. It also has the availability of a few Steel-Type and even one Rock-Type move. While the damage of these moves can change based on Pokemon type matchups, on an even playing field, all the moves Pangoro has can be examined for their damage potential and how they work together. Pangoro's moves and their types are as follows:

Low Kick (Fighting)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Snarl (Dark)

Night Slash (Dark)

Bullet Punch (Steel)

Iron Head (Steel)

Rock Slide (Rock)

Each of these moves can be measured using three particular damage metrics:

Damage Per Second (DPS): The amount of damage the move can deal every second to its target.

Total Damage Overall (TDO): The total amount of damage a Pokemon will deal over the course of a battle. This is measured by taking the Pokemon's DPS and multiplying it by the time it stays upright before it faints.

Time to First Activation (TTFA): The amount of time in seconds until the Pokemon is able to activate its Charged Move for the first time. With many Charged Moves doing extra damage but taking significantly longer to activate, every second in this metric matters when paired with the Fast Move.

That being said, the specific Pokemon GO moves measure with the totals below, with Snarl and Close Combat holding superior numbers overall:

Snarl + Close Combat : 13.86 DPS - 509.93 TDO - 8.8 second TTFA

: 13.86 DPS - 509.93 TDO - 8.8 second TTFA Snarl + Night Slash : 13.40 DPS - 493.22 TDO - 3.3 second TTFA

: 13.40 DPS - 493.22 TDO - 3.3 second TTFA Low Kick + Rock Slide : 13.24 DPS - 487.06 TDO - 5.4 second TTFA

: 13.24 DPS - 487.06 TDO - 5.4 second TTFA Low Kick + Close Combat : 13.22 DPS - 486.34 TDO - 10.2 second TTFA

: 13.22 DPS - 486.34 TDO - 10.2 second TTFA Snarl + Iron Head : 13.18 DPS - 484.92 TDO - 4.4 second TTFA

: 13.18 DPS - 484.92 TDO - 4.4 second TTFA Snarl + Rock Slide : 13.13 DPS - 483.15 TDO - 4.4 second TTFA

: 13.13 DPS - 483.15 TDO - 4.4 second TTFA Low Kick + Night Slash : 12.71 DPS - 467.80 TDO - 3.6 second TTFA

: 12.71 DPS - 467.80 TDO - 3.6 second TTFA Bullet Punch + Night Slash : 12.61 DPS - 463.87 TDO - 3.6 second TTFA

: 12.61 DPS - 463.87 TDO - 3.6 second TTFA Bullet Punch + Rock Slide : 12.46 DPS - 458.41 TDO - 4.5 second TTFA

: 12.46 DPS - 458.41 TDO - 4.5 second TTFA Low Kick + Iron Head : 12.10 DPS - 445.16 TDO - 5.4 second TTFA

: 12.10 DPS - 445.16 TDO - 5.4 second TTFA Bullet Punch + Close Combat : 11.83 DPS - 435.50 TDO - 9 second TTFA

: 11.83 DPS - 435.50 TDO - 9 second TTFA Bullet Punch + Iron Head : 11.73 DPS - 431.53 TDO - 4.5 second TTFA

Pokemon GO is always changing and Niantic is always adding new moves and dimensions to the game, so these numbers are by no means concrete. But they should give Pokemon GO's trainers an edge when it comes to picking moves in a neutral field for battle and raids.

