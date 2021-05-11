Thanks to a bewildering effort by Pokemon GO players worldwide, Niantic will be introducing two new Pokemon to the game: Pancham, and its evolution, Pangoro.

These two will be added today, May 11th, at 10:00 AM local time. This means that some players out there are already capable of catching the gutsy little panda Pokemon for themselves.

As players of the mainline series Pokemon games may know, Pancham's evolution into Pangoro is slightly out of the ordinary. It has the ordinary requirement of reaching a certain level (level 32), but it also requires that the player have a Dark-type Pokemon in their party.

So the question on many Pokemon GO player's minds is: will this unorthodox evolutionary requirement be reflected in Pokemon GO? And if so, how?

How to evolve Pancham into Pangoro in Pokemon GO

Pangoro (Image via Niantic)

To make a long story short: Pancham's evolution into Pangoro in Pokemon GO is completely and totally ordinary. There are no unusual requirements that need to be met, nor anything involving a Dark-type team member. This is both disappointing, as the idea of Pangoro gaining its Dark typing from a party member's influence was a fun and unique concept, and a relief, as it makes getting a Pangoro that much easier for newer players.

All a player needs to do to evolve Pancham into Pangoro is to get 50 Pancham candies. That's it. It's as easy as that.

As for actually getting that candy... well, that's another story entirely.

Pancham will be available in Tier 1 raids as soon as it becomes available today at 10 AM local time and will be in these raids until, at the earliest, May 18th at the same time. Whether or not it stays in the raid rotation as well, Pancham will become hatchable from mystery 12km eggs obtained from Team GO Rocket leaders.

To get a Pangoro, players will need to catch/hatch enough of these Panchams to get 50 candies, plus one extra Pancham to evolve.