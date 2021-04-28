How to catch Pancham in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's upcoming event is bringing along the Playful Pokemon Pancham, but there's one catch.

While the Luminous Legends X event in Pokemon Go will have a Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon focus when it begins, the community can extend its benefits for extra goodies. However, players worldwide will need to work together to catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokemon.

According to Niantic, if the goal is met between 1 May and 9 May , bonuses will unlock for the duration of the event. These will be available for all players and include:

A 3x catch XP bonus.

Shiny Galarian Ponyta will appear, and will remain after the event.

Pancham will make its Pokemon GO debut and appear in raids.

How to beat Pancham and capture it in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

In the Pokemon Go event, Pancham makes its way to raids during Luminous Legends X. Players will still be required to defeat it in a raid before it can be caught. Fortunately, as a Pokemon with only a single type, it is susceptible to a good number of moves and Pokemon types that makes it easier to topple. As a Fighting-type, Pancham will be susceptible to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. In addition, Pokemon of these types will take reduced damage from Pancham's moves.

It is recommended to bring a few fellow trainers along to help tackle the raid but with enough concentrated firepower Pancham should fall fairly easily compared to many raid bosses. For optimal damage output, these fast and charged attack combos will help finish the job quickly:

Confusion and Psystrike

Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Gust and Hurricane

Air Slash and Brave Bird

Charm and Moonblast

Charm and Play Rough

Once Pancham has been defeated in the raid, players can catch it as a reward. With a capture rate of 30%, it won't be the easiest catch, but with tried-and-true methods it is attainable all the same. Be sure to keep Razz Berries on hand, as they will increase the catch rate to 45%. Additionally, a well-placed curveball throw and accurately hitting Pancham within the aiming ring will improve catch chances even further.

With determination and teamwork, trainers everywhere should be able to catch Pancham. Once it is in their Pokedexes, the next step will be to evolve it into Pangoro, improving its abilities across the board. Stock up on those Pinap Berries and grab a few teammates, this event will have plenty of raids for the willing.

