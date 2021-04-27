Luminous Legends X is the upcoming Pokemon GO event focused around Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon.

The Kalos region and Generation VI were the introduction of Fairy-type Pokemon. Several have already been added to Pokemon GO and now, even more will find their way to the mobile game.

Luminous Legends X will allow trainers a chance at a new Shiny form, Dragon, Psychic, and Fairy-types in Raids, a new item, and some creatures showing up in Pokemon GO for the very first time.

What Pokemon are coming in the Pokemon GO Luminous Legends X Event?

Image via Niantic

All eyes are on the newest Pokemon entering the Pokemon GO scene. The Luminous Legends X event will see four new Pokemon and any subsequent evolutions added to the mobile game.

Those new Pokemon are the Legendary Xerneas, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy. This also means the addition of Aromatise, Slurpuff, Sliggoo, and Goodra as their evolutions.

A legend will soon illuminate our world: Xerneas, the Life Pokémon!



The Luminous Legends X event is coming soon! 🧚🐉 During the event, some Dragon- and Fairy-type Pokémon will be making their Pokémon GO debuts! https://t.co/Wp5CPzlQot pic.twitter.com/Tpu1GCwiXM — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 26, 2021

Xerneas will appear in five-star raids during the Luminous Legends X event. This Pokemon GO event will run from 4 May 2021 until 17 May 2021. Trainers will need to get a team together in order to take this powerful Legendary down.

Spritzee and Swirlix will be appearing much more frequently in the wild. Trainers who are extra lucky may be able to encounter a Goomy. All of them will require their respective Pokemon GO Candy to evolve.

Once Goomy evolves into Sliggoo, the new Rainy Lure Module item will be required to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra. That evolution can also happen when the weather is rainy.

Luminous Legends X event announced!



With the debut of Shiny Glarian Ponyta ✨



More pokemon make there debut appearance in Pokémon GO.



Xerneas appears in 5* Raids!#GlarianPonyta #LuminousLegendsx #PoGO #PokemonGO #Pokemon #Xerneas pic.twitter.com/bdYxz9XC3m — Danzobiggins TL48 ✨💯 (@AldridgeDanzo) April 27, 2021

On top of being found in the wild, Spritzee and Swirlix will be hatcing from 7 KM Eggs during the events. They will also have an encounter possibility, but only after certain tasks are completed.

The event's exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks will run during Luminous Legends X, allowing trainers a chance at Spritzee, Swirlix, and other rewards.