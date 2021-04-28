There are certainly a number of good Rock-types in Pokemon GO, but what are the best moves for them to use?

While they may not all be high-tier, there are several Rock-type Pokemon that can inflict serious damage with these moves. Barbaracle, who was recently released, can certainly pack a punch.

There are also several defensive Pokemon that are Rock-type, namely Regirock. It is very important that these Pokemon learn some Rock-type moves so that they can receive the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Here are the best of these moves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Rock-type moves in Pokemon GO

#5 - Rock Tomb

Image via Game Freak

Although it is the fifth most powerful Rock-type move, Rock Tomb is rarely worth the move slot. It takes 50 energy only to do 70 damage. It does 21.88 DPS, which gets boosted to close to 26 with STAB.

Advertisement

The other issue with Rock Tomb is that most Pokemon with this move, like Geodude, Aron, and Omanyte, learn another move that does higher DPS anyways.

#4 - Rock Blast

Image via Roy Johnson

Doing 50 damage, this move surprisingly does less damage than Rock Tomb. The trade-off; however, is that it has three bars, so Pokemon can use one Rock Blast after only charging 33% energy. It still does 23.81, which is a higher DPS than Rock Tomb. Pokemon like Golem and Armaldo can work well with this move.

#3 - Power Gem

Advertisement

Image via The Pokemon Company

This move is a decent step up from the two previous, doing 80 damage, which ends up as 27.59 DPS without STAB being taken into account. In this case, it’s important to keep in mind the damage it does without STAB because Corsola is the only Rock-type Pokemon that actually learns this move.

There is a small pool of other Pokemon that can learn Power Gem like Staryu, Persian, and Flaaffy. Maybe when the Ultra Beasts are released, Niheligo can put this move to good use.

#2 - Rock Slide

Image via Game Freak

Rock Slide is the strongest Rock-type move that requires 50 energy. Similar to the main series games, it’s perhaps the most reliable Rock-type move, and many Pokemon can learn it. In particular, this move is good on fossil Pokemon like Omanyte and Aerodactyl.

#1 - Stone Edge

Advertisement

Image via Game Freak

Not only is this the strongest Rock-type move, but it severely outclasses every other one. With 100 damage output and 43.48 DPS, it’s far and away the most damaging move to put on a Rock-type Pokemon.

It’s so strong that it even does excellent damage from Pokemon that aren’t Rock-type, such as Machamp or Landorus Therian-Forme.