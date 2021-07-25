Is Pokemon Unite pay to win?

Pokemon Unite has faced plenty of criticism for being pay to win since it launched.

Pay-to-win games are often frowned upon by gamers who believe video games should showcase skills with what is given. The fact of the matter is that some game developers simply don't care and go for a pay-to-win model for profit.

So, is Pokemon Unite following its own pay-to-win model? A very vocal section of players seem to think so. There are a handful of things to break down to truly determine if it is, though.

Pokemon Unite: Is it pay to win?

There are clearly things in Pokemon Unite that give players a competitive advantage. One can purchase items, essentials to upgrade said items, and also purchase extra health.

That is the definition of pay to win, isn't it? Let's break it down as it pertains to Pokemon Unite. As a free to play game, it makes sense that there are methods of monetization.

I know @PokemonUnite seems pay to win. But maxed out items arnt that OP



Team Comp, team work and communication is the key to winning, oh and Zapdos😅 — JFarmakis ⚔️ #GoBattleLeague🏆 (@JFarmakis_pogo) July 24, 2021

Players can buy the Battle Pass, use real money for character cosmetics, and unlock various Pokemon to use in battle. It doesn't stop there, however. That is where the pay-to-win accusations begin.

Item upgrades are where the pay-to-win method becomes apparent in Pokemon Unite. Simply by playing, players obtain Item Enhancers that upgrade their Held Items, making them more effective.

So Pokemon Unite is just another technically-not-but-totally-pay-to-win garbage game huh — Psychrozen (@TruePsychrozen) July 24, 2021

If players run out of Item Enhancers, they can spend more Gems to replenish their reserves. Gems cost real money and for those with deeper pockets than others, fully upgrading items with actual money is no big deal.

The further players progress in Pokemon Unite, the more likely they are to face an opposing team with one or more users who are absolutely boosted. This is because they spent money on upgrades.

Yes I’m loving Pokémon Unite and yes I’m a filthy Garchomp main .



Too bad it’s likely going to be pay to win with the item :/ #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/BAZRCrDmh1 — 🐝 𝒞𝑜𝒶𝒸𝒽 𝒩𝓊𝓀𝑒 ➡️ NACE National Convention (@chaseneukam) July 24, 2021

That seems pretty pay-to-win. Of course, a better player will usually come out on top of a battle no matter how much money was shoveled into upgrades. That's just the truth for most games.

Overall, Pokemon Unite should not be called pay-to-win just. It should be mentioned as a game which allows players to pay to increase their chances of winning.

Until a true skill gap forms, no one knows the overall effect of these purchased upgrades.

