The best moveset for Swampert in Pokemon GO

With today, April 10, 2022, being the day of the Mudkip Classic Community Day in Pokemon GO, many players may find themselves in possession of a new Swampert. Given the influx of players with access to this fan-favorite Water-type, many players may want to try their hand at using it in the competitive Battle League.

Swampert has been a beloved Pokemon since its debut in the third generation of the franchise. In Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, Mudkip was one of the three Starter Pokemon new trainers could choose from. Fans of the Pokemon anime may also remember Brock's Mudkip, who later evolved into Marshtomp.

Whenever players are considering the addition of a new Pokemon to their battle party, various details around said Pokemon must be kept in consideration. Knowing factors like the Pokemon's type, stats, and potential movesets are crucial to using a specific Pokemon effectively in Pokemon GO's harsh metagame.

Swampert in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Swampert is one of the few Water and Ground-type Pokemon in the entire franchise. This is the best type combination in the franchise as it only gives Swampert one weakness: Grass-type attacks. This type combination is a great contributor to Swampert's high usage throughout the games in the franchise.

Looking at Swampert's stats, it is easy to see why Swampert is held in such high regard. Swampert's highest stat is its Stamina, followed closely by its Attack. Swampert's Stamina of 225 gives it great defensive qualities, while Swampert's Attack stat of 208 makes it a great lead, giving it an outstanding variety of uses.

Swampert's Defense stat is not far behind from the rest of its stats. Swampert's Defense stat sits at a fair 175. Swampert's great balance in stats makes it an easy Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO, which contributes highly to its high placement in tier lists for the game.

Swampert has two options for a fast attack: Mud Shot or Water Gun. It is mostly recommended for players to use Mud Shot over Water Gun as it generates more energy per second. It is also recommended due to its synergy with Hydro Cannon. Having both of these moves gives Swampert complete coverage.

Touching back on potential charged attacks, it is mainly recommended to use Hydro Cannon exclusively. Starter Pokemon in Pokemon GO have powerful charged attacks restricted to only them. Given how much more powerful these attacks are than Swampert's other moves, they are mostly always used.

Now is the best time for players to get their hands on Swampert in Pokemon GO. Like every other Community Day event, all Mudkips and Marshtomps that evolve into Swampert during this event will be given Hydro Cannon. This is a big deal for hardcore players as learning these signature moves usually requires Elite TMs.

