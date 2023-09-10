Pokemon GO Kleavor PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Niantic usually follows the main series games while implementing evolution mechanics in Pokemon GO. However, Niantic went completely off the rails when it came to the Axe Pokemon, Kleavor. In the main series, you can evolve a Scizor into Kleavor, but that is not the case in Pokemon GO. You can only encounter this creature in raids or through Research Tasks.

In this article, we will look at all the moves for Kleavor. We will also walk you through the best moveset, counters, and best teams for this Pokemon in the game.

Best PvE moveset for Kleavor in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Kleavor

The best offensive PvE moveset for Kleavor in Pokemon GO would be Quick Attack as the Fast move, along with Rock Slide and X-Scissor as the Charged moves.

You can also use Air Slash as the Fast move as it is not very different from Quick Attack.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Kleavor

Air Slash would be the best choice for a defensive Fast move for Kleavor since it gives good elemental typing coverage when it comes to Gym defense. Rock Slide and X-Scissor are great choices to go with when it comes to defensive Charged moves for Kleavor.

Is Kleavor good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Due to its poor move pool, Kleavor does not shine in the PvE aspect of the game. There are other alternatives with similar elemental typings that will prove to be more useful in Raids and Gym battles.

Best PvP moveset for Kleavor in Pokemon GO

You can go with Air Slash as the Fast move for Kleavor. Rock Slide, along with X-Scissor, would be the best Charged moves as these will allow Kleavor to perform well in the GO Battle League.

Is Kleavor good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Thanks to its spammy X-Scissor Charged move, Kleavor can counter a lot of Dark-type meta titans like Mandibuzz and Obstagoon. With its Rock-type moves, Kleavor can prove to be very useful against Pidgeot and Charizard.

As a result, Kleavor is a decent battler in the PvP scene of the GO Battle League.

All moves that Kleavor can learn in Pokemon GO

Kleavoris is a dual Rock- and Bug-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Rock

Steel

Water

Kleavor is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Normal

Poison

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,557 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 253

: 253 Defense : 174

: 174 Stamina: 172

Kleavor can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Quick Attack : This is a Normal-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 12.50 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Normal-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 12.50 Energy Per Second (EPS). Air Slash: This is a Flying-type move. It does 11.67 DPS while generating 8.33 EPS.

Charged moves:

X-Scissor : This is a three-bar Bug-type move with a base power of 45. It does 28.13 DPS and 1.36 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 38.35.

: This is a three-bar Bug-type move with a base power of 45. It does 28.13 DPS and 1.36 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 38.35. Rock Slide : This is a two-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 80. It does 29.63 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 47.41.

: This is a two-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 80. It does 29.63 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 47.41. Stone Edge : This is a one-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS and 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 43.48.

: This is a one-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS and 1 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 43.48. Trailblaze: This is a two-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 65. It does 32.50 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.25.

Best team for Kleavor in Pokemon GO PvP

Virizion, Kleavor, and Crustle

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Registeel, Steelix, Cobalion, Altered Giratina, and Virizion. So, you will have a fair amount of success with Kleavor if you run it with Virizion and Crustle.

Best counter for Kleavor in Pokemon GO

Metagross

Primal Kyogre

Kyogre

Rampardos

Dialga

Zacian

Terrakion

Rhyperior

Genesect

Greninja

Swampert

Tyrantrum

Feraligatr

Samurott

Kingler

Excadrill

Melmetal

Gigalith

These creatures can be used as counters against Kleavor in this game.