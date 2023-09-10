Pokemon GO Pawmot PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Niantic recently posted a video that shows a silhouette of Pawmi on Pokemon GO’s official X page. The post confirms that this koala-like critter will be debuting soon. Pawmi will most likely come with the next batch of Paldean Pocket Monsters that are going to be added to the game. There will be three creatures in the family: Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot. With an Electric/Fighting elemental typing, Pawmot surely seems promising.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Pawmot. We will also take a look at the best moveset, counters, and best teams for this Pocket Monster in the game.

Best PvE moveset for Pawmot in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Pawmot

The best offensive PvE moveset for Pawmot in Pokemon GO would be Spark as the Fast move, along with Wild Charge and Close Combat as the Charged moves.

You could use Low Kick as the Fast move, but it does not synergize well with the other moves in Pawmot’s pool.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Pawmot

Low Kick would be the best choice for the defensive Fast move for Pawmot as it gives better elemental typing coverage when it comes to Gym defense. Discharge and Close Combat are great choices to go with when it comes to defensive Charged moves for Pawmot. Discharge is the best defensive Charged move due to its low energy cost.

Is Pawmot good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Pawmot has a decent moveset in this game. It also comes with the raw stats to back up its attacks. So, we feel that this creature will be useful in many PvE battles.

Best PvP moveset for Pawmot in Pokemon GO

You could go with Spark as the Fast move for Pawmot. Close Combat, along with Wild Charge, would be the best Charged moves that will allow Pawmot to perform well in the GO Battle League.

Is Pawmot good in Pokemon GO PvP?

This creature is a glass cannon on the battlefield. Where it lacks in bulkiness, it compensates with its Charged moves that possess immense nuking potential.

Both its Charged moves enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), and owing to their low energy cost, Pawmot can prove to be a spammy menace on the battlefield.

Moves that Pawmot can learn in Pokemon GO

Pawmot is a dual Electric- and Fighting-type Pokemon, making it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Ground

Psychic

Pawmot is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Electric

Rock

Steel

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,978 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 232

: 232 Defense : 141

: 141 Stamina: 172

Pawmot can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves

Charge Beam : This is an Electric-type move. It does 7.27 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 13.64 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is an Electric-type move. It does 7.27 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 13.64 Energy Per Second (EPS). Low Kick : This is a Fighting-type move. It does 7.27 DPS while generating 13.64 EPS.

: This is a Fighting-type move. It does 7.27 DPS while generating 13.64 EPS. Spark: This is an Electric-type move. It does 10 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

Charged moves

Close Combat : This is a one-bar Fighting-type move with a base power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS and 1 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 43.48.

: This is a one-bar Fighting-type move with a base power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS and 1 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 43.48. Discharge : This is a three-bar Dark-type move with a base power of 65. It does 26 DPS and 1.97 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.21.

: This is a three-bar Dark-type move with a base power of 65. It does 26 DPS and 1.97 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.21. Thunderbolt : This is a two-bar Electric-type move with a base power of 80. It does 32 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.20.

: This is a two-bar Electric-type move with a base power of 80. It does 32 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 51.20. Wild Charge: This is a two-bar Electric-type move with a base power of 90. It does 34.62 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 62.31.

Best team for Pawmot in Pokemon GO PvP

Pawmot, Carbink, and Medicham

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Carbink, Gligar, Cresselia, Quagsire, and Swampert. So, you will have a fair amount of success with Pawmot if you run it with Carbink and Medicham.

Best counters for Lokix in Pokemon GO

Mewtwo

Alakazam

Espeon

Azelf

Unbound Hoopa

Lunala

Metagross

Tapu Lele

Gardevoir

Gallade

Excadrill

Exeggutor

Latios

These creatures can be used as counters against Pawmot in this game.