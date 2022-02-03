How to catch Landorus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Upon making it to the later stages of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players are always looking to collect every legendary Pokémon available in the game. Landorus is one of these sought after legendary Pokémon, and is captured by following a specific request.

Getting the right request is key in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In order to obtain Landorus, players must first acquire a request called Request 94 - Incarnite Forces of Hisui. This request can be picked up from Cogita. Once acquired, players should carefully select their desired party and head to the Obsidian Fieldlands for the next step in this request.

Head to the Obsidan Fieldlands to snatch Landorus

The other Pokémon in the Forces of Nature require a specific weather condition to unlock them, but players seeking Landorus are in luck, as his capture only requires that players head to the Obsidian Fieldlands and make their way to Ramanas Island. Once there, players should be able to discover Landorus shortly after arriving at the island.

Players should ensure they are prepared for the battle

Players should come prepared to do battle with Landorus. Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Players will first notice a sort of tornado like shield protecting Landorus. In order to break this shield, they must first throw an item at Landorus to break it. Once the shield is broken, players can then throw their Pokémon and begin the fight.

Capturing a legendary Pokémon opens the floodgates for more

Upon capturing Landorus, players will be able to capture other Pokémon in the Forces of Nature. These Pokémon, Tornadus, Thundurus and Enamorus are all captured in the same manner of shield breaking with the only difference being that they each require a specific weather condition in order to appear.

