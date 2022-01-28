How 'Agile' and 'Strong' styles work in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus is getting a much-needed change to its formula in terms of battling other Pokemon. It isn’t relatively as static anymore now that players can move about.

Most important is the introduction of Agile and Strong styles, an ability that alters a Pokemon move. Agile and Strong styles are unlocked right from the get-go.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Pokémon can remember up to four moves at a time to use in battle and can use them in two styles: Agile Style and Strong Style. Agile Style is fast and might give you the turn advantage, while Strong Style is slower but packs a much heavier punch. Pokémon can remember up to four moves at a time to use in battle and can use them in two styles: Agile Style and Strong Style. Agile Style is fast and might give you the turn advantage, while Strong Style is slower but packs a much heavier punch. https://t.co/8fVjZ241oh

Unfortunately, the new Pokemon won’t get to use the styles often due to its implementation. Pokemon have to master each move separately for the styles to be unlocked.

Pokemon Legends Arceus: Everything you need to know about Agile and Strong styles

How to unlock Agile and Strong styles for Pokemon moves

A trainer using Strong Style (Image via Game Freak)

Mastering a move can be a bit tricky in Pokemon Legends Arceus. It isn’t until a move is mastered that your Pokemon can then use Agile and Strong styles. That means a Pokemon has to master four moves separately. Mastering moves can either be natural or through gaining experience and leveling up.

Knowing which moves are mastered is presented as plain and straightforward. Next to each move is a small scroll icon. If that’s present, the Pokemon has mastery over that move and can use Agile or Strong styles. Press L Button or R Button, then press A, the chosen style will be used.

A trainer using Agile Style (Image via Game Freak)

Trainers will occasionally encounter “Seed of Mastery” in Pokemon Legends Arceus. These are rewarded at various points of the game, but also from defeating Alpha Pokemon, though it isn’t guaranteed.

In Jubilife Village, there’s a Team Galaxy Security Corp captain that will take these. In return, you’ll get to choose which move unlocks the styles. It’s best to hang onto these, especially when swapping moves at the Move Tutor or catching a rare Pokemon.

How to use the Agile and Strong styles effectively

Using both styles effectively comes down to the finer details of the current battle. If your Pokemon can inflict super-effective damage and is fighting a weak Pokemon, go with the Agile style. Each attack deals less damage, but super-effective damage can make up for it.

For the Strong style, it’s better to save it for crucial attacks, like a last, hard-hitting move against a strong Pokemon. Moves will deal more damage at the cost of speed and double PP usage. Strong Style is especially useful against Pokemon with large health pools.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha