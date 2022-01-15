What is an Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

A recent gameplay preview for Pokemon Legends: Arceus showed off the ever-aggressive Alpha Pokemon.

This new twist on the Pokemon franchise is due to be released soon, but Game Freak and Nintendo are still providing exciting new details. It is safe to say things are much different in the Hisui region.

Aside from the Noble Pokemon that act as boss fights in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, there seems to be a potential mini-boss fight in the form of Alpha Pokemon. These are bigger and more hostile than the normal creatures you will encounter.

Details on Alpha Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Hisui region is home to Pokemon that many will be familiar with and others that trainers have never seen before. This could make for a dangerous journey as players attempt to complete the region's first Pokedex.

The Pokemon Legends: Arceus gameplay preview showcased a first look at some of the most powerful creatures in the game. Alpha Pokemon are going to cause all sorts of problems for trainers.

#PokemonLegendsArceus

These creatures are much more aggressive than normal wild Pokemon. They also have a different appearance than their regular counterparts. Glowing red eyes and increased size are the ones noted in the video.

It is possible that even more aggressive features may be found on other Alpha Pokemon in the game, as the gameplay preview only focused on a battle with a massive Walrein.

The Walrein dealt incredibly high damage to the trainer's Raichu and it appears the trainer was struck and took some damage as well. The narrator then mentioned that catching an Alpha Pokemon will be difficult, but great for your team.

PoryLeeks @pory_leeks Battle strategy and a general understanding of the new battle mechanics will be necessary as Alpha Pokémon are insanely strong. In fact this Alpha Walrein one shots Raichu and Raichu is 4 levels above it. Battle strategy and a general understanding of the new battle mechanics will be necessary as Alpha Pokémon are insanely strong. In fact this Alpha Walrein one shots Raichu and Raichu is 4 levels above it. 😳 https://t.co/1rMHomMNKJ

The glowing red of these creatures' eyes will be noticeable from a distance and even from behind. That allows you to be extra cautious as you approach, because they will attack on sight.

Catching one will more than likely require a team of high level Pokemon and use of the new battle strategies in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Strong Style and Agile Style dish out more powerful and quicker attacks, respectively.

