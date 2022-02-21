Pokemon GO: Garchomp's weaknesses and best counters to use in 2022

Garchomp is one of the most common Pokemon that players will encounter in the higher ranks of Pokemon GO's Battle League.

Due to its incredibly strong attacks and high stats, Garchomp is deemed one of the best Pokemon that players can use in higher tiers of play. Considering this Pokemon's usage, a lot of trainers may find themselves in need of a reliable counter.

Debuting in the fourth generation of the franchise, Garchomp is the pseudo-legendary Pokemon of the Sinnoh region and is Champion Cynthia's most notable Pokemon. Other pseudo-legendary Pokemon that players may be familiar with are Tyranitar, Dragonite, Salamence, and Hydreigon.

When looking for the right counter for a specific Pokemon, certain factors must be considered. These factors include the opponent's type, the moves they have access to, and the right Pokemon to bring to the fight.

Countering Garchomp in Pokemon GO

There are minor visual differences between male and female Garchomp; the one depicted is male (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokemon. The chink in this powerhouse's armor quickly becomes apparent for experienced players as both Dragon and Ground typings share a weakness to Ice-type moves.

Apart from that, Garchomp is weak to Fairy-type and other Dragon-type attacks. However, it resists Poison, Rock, Fire, and Electric-type attacks.

Garchomp's stats are a large contributor to what makes it such an ever-present threat in Pokemon GO. It has an attack stat of 261 and a stamina stat of 239. This combination makes Garchomp a long-term damage dealer capable of ripping opponents apart at almost any time.

Garchomp has a lot of potential movesets in Pokemon GO. Its wide movepool is only another factor that adds to its usage.

However, all of Garchomp's attacks are either Ground or Dragon-type attacks. The only exception to this is one of its charged attacks, Fire Blast.

This bland but large movepool can make Garchomp quite predictable in Pokemon GO. Movesets that prioritize damage output double down on Dragon-type moves, so players can defensively prepare for this by bringing along Fairy or Steel-type Pokemon. Flying-type Pokemon also do great defensively due to their resistance to Ground-type attacks.

To briefly summarize, Garchomp is incredibly powerful and excels at powerful burst damage. Defense is key when dealing with this Pokemon. Typings like Steel, Ice, Flying, and Fairy are best suited to deal with it.

Mamoswine, Articuno, and Dragonite are just a few of the best possible counters for Garchomp. Meanwhile, Glaceon provides the best value for players who are in need of a more accessible counter.

