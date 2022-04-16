The best shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Rating shiny forms is a pastime for many Pokemon GO fans.

Usually, they have to wait for the next Community Day each month to find out if a new shiny will be added to the game. Some Pokemon sadly don’t have shinies that really stand out. In fact, many of them just sport a darker or lighter hue. There are several shiny forms, though, that transform their original sprite in an interesting way.

Which Pokemon have the most impressive shiny forms?

When it comes to shiny forms in Pokemon GO, the ones that really stand out are those with completely different colors than what they usually have. A perfect example of this would be Ditto, who turns from pink to light blue.

There are many other shinies that have the same color change, though. Shiny Slowbro also trades its pink skin for light blue, while Nidoking turns from purple to blue, and Lapras does the opposite by going from light blue to light pink.

There are other occasions where changing the color just doesn’t work. For example, the bright yellow on shiny Weavile can seem very jarring, since it usually features dark colors.

A strong contender for best shiny might actually be Charizard. Instead of the usually bright red, shiny Charizard sports a black coat. It somewhat resembles the skin for Mega Charizard X.

Rayqyaza has one of the most iconic shiny skins in the game (Image via Niantic)

One of the most popular shiny forms is Gyarados. Long-time fans of the series will remember facing Red Gyarados in the Lake of Rage in the Johto region. Many trainers made it a point to catch that Gyarados to either use or simply take its Red Scale.

Another popular shiny that was released was that of Galarian Rapidash. It usually has a purple and pink mane, but this shiny form gives it a cream and light green mane that makes it stand out.

The ultimate shiny, though, might just be a legendary from Generation III. One of the most popular shiny sprites in the game belongs to Rayquaza, Lord of the Skies.

This shiny gets rid of Rayquaza’s typically light green body for a grayish one with black accents. It somewhat resembles the appearance of shiny Mega Rayquaza from the Generation III remakes.

