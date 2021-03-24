Rayquaza will appear in raids during Pokemon GO Weather Week

Rayquaza will appear in Pokemon GO raids this week, during the Weather Week event that starts tomorrow. Therian Forme Thundurus will continue to control the raid rotation, but now, the space will have to be shared with Rayquaza, the Sky High Pokemon.

While Therian Forme Thundurus will be featured in the raid rotation for the next week, Rayquaza will only appear for a couple of days, so players will need to watch out for the Legendary to pop up. Rayquaza will begin to appear Saturday, on March 27 at 10 am local time. Players will have until Sunday, March 28 at 8 pm local time to battle the Legendary, before it leaves again.

As always, Rayquaza will appear in five-star raids, so players will need to stay on the lookout for any five-star eggs popping up in their area. Players that do catch a Rayquaza during the raid weekend for Weather Week in Pokemon GO will get a Rayquaza that knows Hurricane.

Rayquaza during Pokemon GO Weather Week and more details

Rayquaza is mentioned in the Pokemon GO blog post for the raid weekend as the Sky High Pokemon. It typically thrives in the sky, and it's known to feed on water and particles in the air or the atmosphere. It makes it the perfect time for Rayquaza to appear in Pokemon GO.

Weather Week is the follow up to the Charge Up! event which debuted last week, and was the first Electric-type-dedicated event to appear in the game. Therian Forme Thundurus is the poster child of the event, and it's the reason that all of the rough weather is appearing in Pokemon GO.

Therian Forme Thundurus was the only Legendary Pokemon that was featured in raids last week. For most of the Weather Week event, Therian Forme Thundurus will continue to fly solo in the raid rotation, until Rayquaza makes its own appearance at the end of the week.

Other Pokemon that typically thrive in windy or rainy weather will also be featured during the event in Pokemon GO. Players who search in the wild will notice differences to the rotation, such as Rainy Form Castform, Ducklett, and Skarmory. Of course, there are many more and they will be split into Flying-type or Water-types.

Those types will appear at different times of the week. So one half will be Flying-types and the other will be Water-types. Rayquaza is likely to line up with the Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO during Weather Week.