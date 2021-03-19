The best moveset for Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO

Therian Forme Thundurus took the raid rotation in Pokemon GO by storm, and the Legendary has been the poster child of the recent Charge Up! event in the game.

Now that a few days have passed since the debut of Therian Forme Thundurus, players will want to build the best moveset for the Pokemon.

Before Therian Forme Thundurus made an official appearance in Pokemon GO, some data miners found different moves when compared to the Incarnate Forme Thundurus. It turned out that the information was reliable, and though it's still early, there is a base moveset that is considered the most efficient on Therian Forme Thundurus.

For most Pokemon in Pokemon GO, there is typically a defensive set and an offensive set that can vary to some degree. Therian Forme Thundurus is still new, but the Legendary is also one of the strongest Electric-type Pokemon in the game. Its attacking power is certainly higher than that of the Incarnate Forme.

That means the best moveset for Therian Forme Thundurus is always going to be categorized as offensive to some degree. For the fast attack, players should always use Volt Switch. It can hit hard and it has a decent energy per second rate, so players can use charged attacks more often.

As for the charged attack on the moveset, Thunderbolt should be used as the priority charge. It can hit incredibly hard with Therian Form Thundurus' stats, and the recharge rate is moderate. Focus Blast is a decent secondary charge attack, and can be used for further counters in the Ultra League. However, it should not replace Thunderbolt in most situations.

How to get Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO

Like most Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, the only way to get a Therian Form Thundurus is by defeating it in a raid. During the rest of the week and the Charge Up! event, players should keep an eye out for five-star raids that will appear in the area.

For the time being, every five-star raid will contain a Therian Forme Thundurus. They will then need to get into a raid with at least five other players. High level players in Pokemon GO with great Pokemon can potentially complete the raid with less, but it isn't easy. Using counters can also help, and Ice or Rock-type Pokemon are the best bet.

Once the raid is over, Premier Balls are rewarded and players can encounter Therian Forme Thundurus. Great Throws at the very least and berries, are the best chance for containing the Legendary.