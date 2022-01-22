How to make the most of Pokemon GO's Bulbasaur Community Day

Bulbasaur Community Day will have no shortage of opportunities that Pokemon GO trainers can take advantage of.

There are plenty of reasons trainers can get excited for this Community Day. Of course, many veterans will be happy to see a member of the Kanto Pokedex getting some attention. This event will also allow trainers to evolve Bulbasaur into Ivysaur and then Venusaur, which is a great pick for Ultra League at the moment.

Special Community Day for Kanto Pokemon

One way to really take advantage of Bulbusaur’s Community Day is to save a Mossy Lure Modue. This item increases the spawn of Grass-types like Bulbasaur, and lures last up to three hours during the event.

Another item trainers definitely want to try to get for the Community Day is a Lucky Egg. There will be triple catch XP during the event, so trainers can seriously load up on XP just by grinding Bulbasaur encounters.

There are other ways trainers can really maximize XP. One is by making excellent throws, as they provide much more XP than other throws.

Yet another tip trainers can use is to wait until the event actually starts to catch Pokemon. The First Catch of the Day bonus actually grants trainers tons of XP when it’s tripled. Bulbasaur Community Day officially starts at 2 p.m. local time and runs until 5 p.m.

Trainers may be delighted to know that the Community Day Bundle for this event is definitely worth purchasing. This comes with several items, most notably 5 Lucky Eggs and an Elite Charge TM.

Venusaur can learn Frenzy Plant at this event (Image via Niantic)

That being said, trainers should not waste their Elite Charge TM on Venusaur. Yes, Venusaur is certainly OP with its legacy move, Frenzy Plant. Trainers can learn this move, though, by evolving Ivysaur into Venusaur at any point from when the Community Day starts until two hours after (2-7 p.m.).

There are so many other Pokemon that can benefit from an Elite Charge T M. Any trainer with a Mewtwo that can learn Psystrike or a Charizard that hasn’t learned Blast Burn should certainly teach them their legacy moves and teach Venusaur Frenzy Plant through the event.

Finally, if any trainers want to use Venusaur’s Mega evolution, they are in luck. One of the rewards for the Research Task of catching 10 Grass-types will earn the trainer 10 Mega Venusaur Energy. Trainers also have a chance of getting 10 more Mega Venusaur energy by powering up Pokemon five times.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider