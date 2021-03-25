Venusaur is a fan favorite in Pokemon GO and also has one of the best movesets for the Pokemon GO battle league.

Anyone who has played through the battle league has certainly encountered a powerful Venusaur at some point, and it's no accident.

Venusuar is both a fantastic lead and one of the best counters in Pokemon GO. On top of that, the Generation I Pokemon is tanky and can take a lot of punishment. With the best moveset equipped on Venusaur, any Pokemon GO battle team will become stronger.

What is the best moveset for Venusaur in Pokemon GO?

Movesets in Pokemon GO are always split into defensive and offensive movesets. Defensive movesets are meant for holding gyms when players face a PvE version of the given Pokemon. Offense always serves as the best default moveset and the best for the Pokemon GO battle league.

For the default battle moveset, players can use either Razor Leaf or Vine Whip for the fast attack. It's rare for fast attacks on a Pokemon to be even, but these two serve different purposes. Razor Leaf does more flat damage, but Vine Whip charges moves faster than Razor Leaf. If players want more charges, then Vine Whip is the way to go. Either way though, Pokemon like Swampert will be shredded.

The charged attack is a little more set in stone. Frenzy Plant is the priority pick for the moveset, and it's an Elite TM move for anyone who doesn't already have it. It charges fast, demolishes Water-type Pokemon and can still hit hard against any other Pokemon.

Advertisement

Sludge Bomb is always recommended as a second charge attack to have on Venusaur. It completes the moveset and makes Venusaur a problem for a wider array of Pokemon. Sludge Bomb gives Venusaur the upper hand against other Grass-type Pokemon and can even push something like Charizard or Togekiss back.

Venusaur is incredibly versatile against so many of the best picks in both the Ultra League and the Great League. That's due to how tanky it is, and how well it can take down all of the best counters in the Pokemon GO battle league. However, that doesn't mean it's invincible.

Venusaur's biggest threats, even with the moveset, are still Charizard and other Psychic-type Pokemon. In those cases, it should typically be swapped out and held for a later fight.