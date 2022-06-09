Can you catch shiny Meltan in Pokemon GO?

Trainers can seriously buff their teams by adding Meltan to it in Pokemon GO. Getting Meltan has always been a long-winded process, and acquiring the shiny version requires tons of luck. Thankfully, missing out on shiny Meltan isn’t the worst thing in the world since its evolution, Melmetal, is a great Pokemon either way. However, it looks like trainers are about to have a much better shot at finding shiny Meltan in the game.

Shiny Meltan available through crossover with Pokemon TCG

For two weeks, starting on Thursday, June 16, Niantic will be holding a large TCG crossover event. This will offer several treats for trainers, among which will be an opportunity to catch shiny Meltan.

Getting shiny Meltan during this event won’t be any different from the way trainers usually acquire it, though. This Steel-type won’t be spawning in the wild. Instead, trainers will have to open a Mystery Box to find Meltan.

Trainers can grab Mystery Boxes by transferring from Pokemon GO to either Pokemon HOME or Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee. The full process for getting that done is as follows:

Download the Pokemon HOME app

Link Pokemon GO to the app

Open Pokemon GO

Transfer any Pokemon to the HOME app

If done correctly, a Mystery Box should be waiting for the trainer. To transfer to the Nintendo Switch, trainers need to open the Settings on the mobile game and connect from there before transferring.

Normally, trainers can get regular Meltan this way. For the TGC crossover, however, shiny Meltan will have a chance of showing up. On top of this, trainers will only need to wait for half the usual duration to open a new Mystery Box.

Meltan evolves into the very powerful Melmetal (Image via Niantic)

There are also plenty of other Pokemon to catch during this crossover. Many famous names like Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo will be available during the event. This is because they are included in the first pack of Pokemon GO TCG cards.

Another debut for the TCG crossover is Wimpod, the Water and Bug-type from the Alola region. Wimpod has a very strong evolution in the form of Golisopod, who was Guzma’s ace in Generation VII.

Several household names will also be appearing in Raids. The Raid bosses for the TCG crossover are as follows:

Tier 1: Chansey, Larvitar, Timburr, Wimpod

Tier 3: Alolan Exeggutor, Snorlax, Dragonite, Slaking

Tier 5: Mewtwo

Mega Tier: Mega Blastoise, Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y

This would be a particularly good time to try and catch Mewtwo. Granted, there’s never really a bad time to catch what is likely the strongest force in the game, but this Mewtwo could be carrying the Psystrike move. This would keep trainers from having to use up an Elite TM.

