Pokemon Go News: 'Mystery Box' Meltan spawn rates increased

Good news Pokemon Go players, Meltan is easier to get!

The two new Nintendo Switch Pokemon games 'Let's Go Pikachu' and 'Let's Go Eevee' have brought a new dimension of possibilities to the 'Pokemon Go' mobile game with the ability to transfer Pokemon from your 'Pokemon Go' to 'Let's Go Pikachu' or 'Eevee'.

However, one of the biggest aspects of the partnership between these two pokemon properties is how to get the exclusive and new Pokemon - Meltan.

Without a copy of either 'Let's Go Pikachu' or 'Let's Go Eevee' the only way to get your hands on the newest Pokemon addition is to complete the 'Let's GO, Meltan' special research quest in 'Pokemon Go'.

The quest is fairly difficult to complete and only rewards you with one Meltan, meaning it will take an age to gather the whopping 400 candy required to evolve the mythic Meltan into Melmetal. But, for Nintendo Switch players, there is an easier way to do it!

Melmetal is incredibly hard to get in 'Pokemon Go' and 'Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee'

If you transfer a Pokemon from 'Pokemon Go' on your phone to 'Let's Go' on the Switch you will receive a 'Mystery Box' permanent item in your 'Pokemon Go' game bag. Once a week you can open the 'Mystery Box' and Meltan will spawn around you for thirty minutes. You must wait seven days after opening the box to open it again, and you will also need to transfer another Pokemon.

However with 400 candy to evolve Meltan to Melmetal this would still take a very long time to get that Melmetal. Luckily Niantic have decided to make it easier for everyone by increasing the spawn rate of Meltan when opening the 'Mystery Box'

The Mystery Box’s effect has grown stronger! Now when you use the Mystery Box, even more Meltan will appear for you to encounter. You can get the Mystery Box by connecting #PokemonGO to #PokemonLetsGo on your Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/iHTygu7LQ0 — Pokémon GO is ready to #GOBattle❗ (@PokemonGoApp) December 10, 2018

It's unclear how specifically the spawn rate has increased, but before the update people were encountering roughly ten Meltan per thirty minute 'Mystery Box' session and now the average seems to be around fifteen.

So, what are you waiting for? Get transferring those Pokemon from 'Pokemon Go' to 'Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee' and get yourself that Mystery Box to enable you to catch as many Meltan as possible!

