"Why was it necessary to make them shorter again?": Pokemon GO fans unhappy with Community Days' duration

Pokemon GO developers describe Community Days as once-a-month events that feature a specific Pocket Monster. During those, the spotlighted Pokemon's spawn rate increases to a higher level than others during a particular time frame per timezone. They are widely celebrated by fans since they offer rare and uncommon spawns for encounters.

Recently, there has been an ongoing debate among Pokemon GO's Redditors about Community Days. Players are stating the problems they have been facing during this event, and some have been very vocal about their issues.

These events offer several bonuses and trainers wouldn’t deliberately want to miss out on them. There are some legitimate concerns about the current Community Days' duration, and below is everything you need to know about it.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of different Reddit users.

Pokemon GO Redditors unhappy with the shortened Community Day duration

A thread was posted by user u/Uunikana in the r/pokemongo community and has been getting some attention. The matter is related to many trainers’ complaints about Pokemon GO developers shortening Community Days' run-time hours.

Players try their best not to miss any of these events, but some cannot manage to attend despite their love for the game. It requires undivided attention and time from the players since Community Day tasks cannot be saved to complete later.

Some wish for the game's Community Days to be shifted to another day of the week due to shared problems. On the other hand, certain people are more concerned about the decreased playtime from six hours to only three, and have shown their dissatisfaction several times on different social media platforms.

Pokemon GO developers at Niantic have said that only a few percent of the players would participate for more than three hours, which is why the extended duration didn't serve its purpose and got axed.

They also stated that the community was observed to be more active during the three-hour time limit than a six-hour run-time. Although Niantic explained their move as part of a plan to increase the sense of togetherness and enthusiasm in the community, the players don't agree with it.

Commenters have shown their clear dissatisfaction with this move from Pokemon GO as a selfish act of increasing engagement, with some stating that not everyone is consistently available on a Saturday afternoon.

There are trainers who have work hours and several other tasks to do during the decreased event hours, and it's very difficult for them to participate in the Community Day. The longer six-hour duration phase provided more accessibility to trainers who have a busy schedule but still love to play Pokemon GO.

A Reddit user also stated that putting a special Incense in the shop for one coin that would enable all Community Day buffs might be a good idea for Niantic to develop.

The buffs could last for the next three hours, which would open a window for players to choose their own specific time limit during the event and allow them to plan meet-ups as well. This is a rather good idea for the developers to look into and possibly implement.

Pokemon GO's Reddit community has always been more vocal about the issues plaguing the game than other social media platforms. The issue of Community Days' hours has been a long-going debate in the entire fanbase, with more players now voicing their desire for an extended duration.

