When is the next Elite Raid in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

The brand new Pokemon GO feature of Elite Raids allows players to get their hands on powerful Legendary Pokemon. Although you may have encountered several other Legendaries and Mega Pokemon in Five-Star and Mega Raids, these new Elite Raids have new challenges and rewards.

This new feature came into existence during Season of Light, but with limitations on how Trainers can participate in these battles. The first boss to come on Elite Raid was Hoopa Unbound, as it was designed to be challenging somewhat higher than Tier 5 and Mega Raid difficulty.

That being said, there is another Elite Raid announced by the Pokemon GO developers, and below is everything you need to know about it.

The next Pokemon GO Elite Raid Boss is coming this November 2022

Players must be there in person as Remote Raid Passes don’t work for Elite Raids like others. Niantic did this to get the players to interact physically with other trainers. To face the Raid Boss, you have to hatch the Elite Raid Eggs, which take 24 hours to hatch, and once they are hatched, the boss appears for just 30 minutes. Players are advised to be on time to participate with other players at the Raid Location.

The first Elite Raid happened on October 16, 2022, during the Season of Light. It instantly grabbed the entire community's attention as something refreshing and challenging to look forward to. Players responded positively, allowing Pokemon GO developers to come up with the second Elite Raid of 2022 this November as the year is about to end. Although not much information has been provided, Niantic posted about Elite Raid's start date and time.

The second Elite Raid in Season of Light starts on Sunday, November 13, at 11 am Local Time and runs for a few hours before it ends on the same day, Sunday, November 13, at 5 pm Local Time.

This time around, the developer has kept tight privacy on which Pokemon will appear as the boss in Elite Raid. The community is seen randomly speculating on who the contender is. There will be a proper chance to capture the powerful Pocket Monster, so players are advised to form a team of the most capable fighters and gather with their friends before the Elite raid Eggs hatch.

Other prominent raids on the Pokemon GO platform include One-Star, Three-Star, Five-Star, and Mega Raids, but the newest Elite Raids are considered the hardest ones to complete. The social element embedded in this new event sparkles the initial value of the game, which is and was to get the players out and collaborate with others.

Pokemon GO Elite Raid started this year and is gladly celebrated by the community as this has marked its stay on the platform. The raid will continue to provide encounters with legendary and extremely powerful fighters in the future. Players are advised to have their Pokemon GO team players ready to collaborate and fight the raid boss together.

