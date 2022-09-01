When does the Pokemon GO: Season of Light end?

Pokemon GO continues to put out huge events to keep longtime fans and newcomers engaged with the mobile hit. After its blockbuster release back in 2016, Niantic's collaboration with The Pokemon Company went on to become one of the biggest mobile games to hit the market.

The Season of Light is the latest massive event that players can enjoy. The big event is the introduction of the Legendary Cosmog, the Nebula Pokemon. The event also included some cosmetic items referencing Cosmog, along with a handful of other space-themed creatures. The event won't last forever, so how long will players be looking up at the skies?

How long will the Season of Light last in Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon GO Season of Light event will last for three full months, giving players a ton of time to enjoy it. The event begins on September 1 at 10:00 AM and ends on December 1 at 10:00 AM.

This is the eighth season to take over the game, featuring wide-reaching events and a ton of unique elements. The shorter events that only last a few days fold into the larger seasons.

There are four seasons in a year of in-game content, much like those in an actual year. Each lasts three months. The first season runs from December to March, then from March to June, then June to September, and finally September to December.

The season that just came to an end was the Season of Go, which was dedicated to celebrating the game and its six-year history. The game's sixth anniversary was the primary centerpiece, but it also featured the Bug-out event and other fun pieces.

What can fans expect from the Season of Light in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players have three months of light ahead of them, but what could the season hold? The overarching Light theme can take a ton of different unique directions, but the shorter events are where the game changes.

While most of the schedule for the Season of Light is currently unknown, there are some details. A few of the events have come out, but not much is known about them.

The first listed event in Season of Light is the Psychic Spectacular 2022, which is scheduled for September 6-12, 2022. It's a retread of a recurring event that celebrates Psychic-type Pokemon. The big draw for this event is the introduction of Mega Alakazam.

The next known event will occur on September 10 and it's called Clefairy Commotion. Little is known other than that the eponymous Fairy Pokemon will be the focus and that the event celebrates the Moon Viewing Festival.

There's an event called Test Your Mettle, but no other information has been revealed. Beginning on September 14, the event could focus on multiple avenues.

This year's Fashion Week also gets a special event from September 27 - October 3. This event will herald the arrival of Shiny Yveltal, a hotly anticipated Pokemon.

Pokemon GO players can enjoy the Season of Light over its three-month rollout. Tune in for all the new events as they're introduced between today and December 1.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul