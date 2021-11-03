Team GO Rocket to make return during Pokemon GO's Festival of Lights event

Generation I fans might remember Giovanni as being the malicious head of Team GO Rocket. He has been MIA for quite a while. However, in November, Giovanni might be making a comeback in Pokemon GO.

With the new Festival of Lights event, it looks like Team GO Rocket will be up to no good again.

Team GO Rocket's potential return: Pokemon GO

The Festival of Lights event will be starting up in Pokemon GO on November 5th. Four days later, another event will start, entitled “With Light Comes Shadow."

While little is known of the event, it is apparent that Team GO Rocket will be returning, and Grunts will appear more often at PokeStops.

The reason behind the Team Rocket's comeback

It appears that Team Rocket’s reappearance has something to do with Hoopa’s arrival in Pokemon GO. This new mythical Pokemon has reportedly caught Team Rocket’s attention.

At the beginning of the Season of Mischief, it was announced that Giovanni had gone into hiding, but, with the resurgence of Team GO Rocket for this event, his comeback is almost certain.

Team Rocket's return will happen after the Festival of Lights begins (Image via Niantic)

Charged TM

Trainers will get a massive gift from this event, though. Charged TMs will be handed out to trainers so that they can make a Shadow Pokemon forget 'Frustration.'

Any trainer with a Shadow Pokemon knows how poor of a move 'Frustration' is. This charge move only has 20 base power, making it essentially useless. However, with this Charge TM, trainers can replace this move immediately.

Shadow Pokemon will be mighty with Charge TMs

While it’s unsure which Shadow Pokemon will be available through the 'With Light Comes Darkness' event, certain Pokemon can become very powerful.

Looking at the Master League rankings for PvPoke, Shadow Pokemons are very high on the list. Shadow Mamoswine, Zapdos, and even Snorlax hold high places in this meta and Shadow Mewtwo that, needless to say, is insanely strong.

