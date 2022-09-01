When will Inkay be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Niantic has just announced its Pokemon GO plans for the first week of September.

The game will kick things off with a celebration of the Revolving Pokemon, Inkay, via one of the first Limited Research events in the Season of Light. However, unlike the Psychic Spectacular last year, the lovable squid will have its shiny form available.

As many players are aware, shiny Pokemon are the most valuable creatures in the franchise. From the main series to spin-offs, shiny forms remain the object of obsession for both casual and hardcore players.

This can be attributed to the sheer rarity of shiny Pokemon. These variants are incredibly rare in Pokemon GO. There is only a 1 in 500 (0.002%) chance for a wild Pokemon in the game to be in its shiny form, although these rates change depending on the situation.

Shiny Inkay is coming to Pokemon GO on September 3

Rob @FeelTheFlowe Shiny Inkay after 3,680 REs in Shield!



Love this little one now back to BDSP :) Shiny Inkay after 3,680 REs in Shield!Love this little one now back to BDSP :) https://t.co/aUKPeES6qn

While players cannot find a shiny Inkay in Pokemon GO right now, this is going to change very soon.

The Inkay Limited Research event will take place on September 3, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm local time. Trainers will have an increased chance of finding a shiny Inkay during this three-hour period.

Additionally, players who spin Photo Discs at any Pokestop or Gym will receive Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with Inkay. This indirectly decreases the time it would take to find a shiny Inkay in the game.

The Inkay Limited Research event will also give players a chance to earn twice as much candy as they normally would upon catching a Pokemon.

Inkay will begin to spawn much more frequently once the event starts. However, there are other ways through which Pokemon GO players can increase the chances of Inkay spawning. These include a simple check of the local forecast and the use of consumable items like Incense and Lure Modules.

Inkay is a Dark and Psychic-type, which means it has a heightened chance of spawning in windy or foggy weather. This is why a quick check of the local forecast can help players plan out their hunt for the Revolving Pokemon even further.

Additionally, Pokemon GO trainers who want to increase the general spawn rate of an area can do so by using both Incense and Lure Modules in conjunction with one another.

Many players overlook the fact that they must stay mobile for more Pokemon to spawn with the help of Incense.

When it comes to Lure Modules, the standard variety is the best option. This is due to the fact that the Rainy, Glacial, Mossy, and Magnetic variants only increase the spawn rate for Pokemon associated with their type. The standard one, on the other hand, increases the general spawn rate for all Pokemon capable of spawning in the area.

Apart from Inkay, Pokemon GO trainers will encounter many other creatures in the wild over the course of the event. These include Alolan Rattata, Murkrow, Houndour, Poochyena, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Purrloin, and even Galarian Zigzagoon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh