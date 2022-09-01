Will the Inkay Limited Research story be free in Pokemon GO?

Beginning on September 3, 2022, Pokemon GO will be introducing a Limited Research story for Inkay. However, trainers will have to work quickly to complete it, as it is only available for one day from 11 am to 2 pm local time.

The Revolving Pokemon made its debut in the game at last year’s Psychic Spectacular event.

Fortunately, Pokemon GO trainers won't need to worry about purchasing tickets for this Limited Research story, as it will be accessible to all players. The only requirement is for players to play the game during the research's timeframe.

However, due to the limited nature of the research, trainers will need to complete it before it ends if they want to reap the full slate of rewards.

What to expect from Inkay's Limited Research story event in Pokemon GO

When Pokemon GO trainers spin photo discs at Pokestops, they'll receive field research centered around Inkay as a reward. For the first time ever, shiny Inkay will also make its debut, and players won't want to miss out on capturing it.

Additionally, players will earn double candy from catching Pokemon. They will have an increased chance of encountering Inkay's shiny form while the research is ongoing. Those searching for Inkay, in general, will want to hit as many Pokestops as possible.

Pokemon GO trainers will be able to find a litany of additional Pokemon in the wild. These Pokemon include Alolan Rattata, Murkrow, Houndour, Poochyena, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Purrloin, and Galarian Zigzagoon. Some Pokemon will also have their shiny forms available if trainers are lucky.

However, the main focus of the event remains squarely on Inkay. Trainers will have a great opportunity to evolve their Inkay into Malamar, thanks to the increased candy yield.

To evolve Inkay into Malamar, trainers can feed it 50 candies and flip their device upside-down. This is due to previous Pokemon entries requiring players to flip their device in order to evolve it.

Malamar is a particularly interesting Dark/Psychic-type Pokemon that has solid stats. It can be a solid option in PvP Battle Leagues like Great and Ultra League.

Since this Limited Research story is centered around Inkay, September 3 is a perfect opportunity to obtain Malamar for PvP battles as well.

Inkay's Limited Research story is one of the initial events kicking off Pokemon GO's Season of Light.

Will this event forecast what certain Pokemon will appear in later events of the season? It's unclear at the moment, but this Inkay event is believed to be a symbol of what's to come. If not, trainers will likely still have plenty to look forward to as the Season of Light develops.

Since Inkay's research focus is only a few days away, it may not be a bad idea for trainers to stockpile Pokeballs and other items like incense and lure modules. They can also scout prospective Pokestops since they will want to spin as much as possible to collect the research for Inkay.

