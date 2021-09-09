How to evolve Inkay in Pokemon GO

Kalos region native Inkay has emerged in Pokemon GO alongside its evolution Malamar as part of the Psychic Spectacular event. In order to evolve Inkay, however, players will need to do one extra thing past simply feeding Inkay enough candies.

Holding true to Pokemon's status as the "Revolving Pokemon", players who initiate the evolution into Malamar will need to turn their device upside-down in order to proceed with evolving Inkay.

This is likely a reference to Inkay's evolution process in the mainline Pokemon series such as Pokemon X/Y, where players would have to hold their Nintendo 3DS system upside-down after it levels up to level 30 or higher after a battle.

Pokemon GO: Other Pokemon featured during Psychic Spectacular 2021

While being a new addition, Inkay is far from the only Pokemon featured during Psychic Spectacular 2021 (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO is going all-in on Psychic-types with the ongoing Psychic Spectacular event, and Inkay is merely the newest Pokemon featured. There are also quite a few existing Pokemon that will be present during the event's festivities, such as:

Gothita, Abra, Drowzee, and Solosis will appear more often in the wild. Luck trainers may even spot Elgyem and Inkay.

In gym raids throughout Pokemon GO until the event's end, many Psychic-type Pokemon will be appearing as bosses. One-star bosses include Staryu, Bronzor, Espurr, Chimecho and Inkay. Three-star bosses feature Medicham, Metagross, Wobbuffet, and Alolan Raichu. Five-star raids will host Lugia, and Mega Raids will be helmed by Mega Slowbro.

Completing event-specific research tasks can lead players into catch encounters with Abra, Inkay, Woobat, Drowzee, and Ralts. With the exception of Inkay, these Pokemon all have the potential to appear in their shiny forms.

Inkay can also spawn by photobombing players who take snapshots over the course of the event.

The Psychic Spectacular event will be ongoing in Pokemon GO from September 8 to September 13, 2021, giving players quite a few days to both catch and evolve Inkay and reap the rewards of taking on and catching the other aforementioned Psychic-type Pokemon.

Not only this, but the game's Season of Mischief is ongoing, so be sure to complete the season's Special Research Story "Misunderstood Mischief" in order to track down and catch the Mythic Pokemon Hoopa, which is a Psychic/Ghost-type Pokemon in its bound form and a Psychic/Dark-type in its unbound form.

