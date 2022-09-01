How to catch Inkay in Pokemon GO

One of the most unique creatures in Pokemon GO will be given the spotlight during the Season of Light event. The Revolving Pokemon, Inkay, will be the first Pokemon for September's opening week event once again, following its debut last September.

One of the most exciting additions coming to the game in this event is that of Inkay's long-awaited shiny variant. Many believed that this rare variant of the Pokemon would appear in another Psychic-themed event, but no one predicted that it would be just a year later in the same type of event.

However, some players may not want to wait for the event in order to catch this creature in Pokemon GO. How can players expect to get their hands on this lovable Psychic-type both before and once the event begins?

The many ways to catch Inkay in Pokemon GO

Inkay as it appears in promotional imagery for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As many experienced Pokemon GO players will know, the species of creatures that spawns in an area is dependent on a few different factors. First, the weather plays a surprisingly significant role in determining spawn rates. Secondly, a Pokemon's general rarity in the game determines the likelihood of it spawning in the wild.

In terms of weather conditions, the mobile game most often mimics the weather of the area the player is in. With this in mind, players wanting to hunt Inkay should do a quick search from their mobile device's forecast application. Players looking for Inkay will have the best luck finding one in foggy and windy weather.

In terms of general rarity, the majority of Pokemon that spawn most frequently are those belonging to the Normal, Flying, and Bug-type. Given that Inkay is a Psychic and Dark-type, this Pokemon will not spawn as frequently as others. While this is unfortunate, players can increase the odds of one spawning with a bit of effort.

Waiting for the right weather conditions is only the first step. There are items in Pokemon GO that players can collect and use to increase the likelihood of creatures spawning in certain areas. These items are the different types of Incenses as well as the different types of Lure Modules.

Starting with the Incenses, players will most likely use the standard Incense, which is the white one with the green stripe. These items work by attaching themselves to the player upon being used. From there, they greatly increase the likelihood of Pokemon spawning around the player as long as they are on the move.

The Lure Module is another popular choice among players and typically suits a more stationary playstyle. These items work by attaching to nearby Pokestops and Gyms to increase the general spawn rate of the area. However, the different variants of the Lure Module in Pokemon GO attract different types of Pokemon.

For Inkay, players are best off using the standard Incense and standard Lure Module to maximize the general spawn rate of the area around them. To significantly increase the chances of an Inkay spawning, players should wait for foggy or windy weather before using these items.

