Lures are powerful and rare items in Pokemon GO. Magnetic, Glacial, and Mossy Lure Modules are specialised items that attract specific Pokemon to Pokestops. These Lures are active for 30 minutes.

How to get Magnetic Lure modules in Pokemon GO

Magnetic Lure Modules are specialized items in Pokemon GO. Although these are community items, the only way to acquire them is by purchasing the items from the in-game store. Each module costs 200 coins. These modules can be attached to Pokestops.

When active, the Magnetic Lure Module attracts Electric, Steel, and Rock Pokemon. A trainer must activate the Magnetic Lure module and wait for the Pokemon to appear near the Pokestop.

That's not all. Initiating a Magnetic Lure Module at any Pokestop will allow trainers to evolve their Nosepass into Probopass and Magneton into Magnezone.

There are two ways in which players can get Pokecoins - the premium currency in Pokemon GO. These coins can either be bought using real money or earned in-game by controlling gyms in Pokemon GO.

Trainers need to win a gym by defeating an opponent who controls one. However, trainers can only place one Pokemon at a gym at any given time. Controlling a gym is the best way to earn coins. Trainers can earn 50 coins a day. Since one earn 6 coins an hour, earning 50 coins would require keeping a Pokemon in the gym for 8 hours and 20 minutes.

That's how a trainer can acquire a Magnetic Lure Module in Pokemon GO. This rare item helps trainers catch a variety of Pokemon and assists in evolutions.