Nosepass is a rather weird looking Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It looks like a statue that one may come across on the Easter Islands.

Evolving this Pokemon is no easy feat either. It has very specific requirements with respect to its evolution in Pokemon GO.

How to evolve Nosepass in Pokemon GO

Evolving a Nosepass in Pokemon GO requires a magnetic field. For this, trainers have to set up a magnetic lure module at a nearby Pokestop. Once the lure module is active, trainers can evolve their Nosepass into a Probopass, provided they have enough Nosepass candies.

Nosepass candies can be earned by walking around with Nosepass as a buddy, or by catching more Nosepass. This isn't the only Pokemon that needs a magnetic lure to evolve. Even Magneton needs one to evolve into Magnezone. These magnetic lure modules are special modules that trainers can acquire from the in-game store. They cost 200 pokecoins each.

Magnetic lures, like any other lure, lasts for 30 minutes at a stretch. During these 30 minutes, trainers can evolve their Nosepass and catch other steel and rock type Pokemon as well.

Although this number is slightly steep, trainers can actually earn these Pokecoins in Pokemon GO. Holding down a gym with a Pokemon guarantees trainers Pokecoins. Although it's a guaranteed method of earning Pokecoins in the game, trainers can only earn 50 coins in a day.

Trainers would also need to note that they can place only one Pokemon of theirs at a gym at any given point in time. They can also control multiple gyms, however, the coin limit is restricted to 50 coins a day, irrespective of the number of gyms. Trainers earn six coins in an hour, so, to earn 50 coins, a Pokemon will have to stay in a gym for 8 hours and 20 minutes.

For trainers who find grinding for coins frustrating, they can also choose to buy Pokecoins from the in-game store using real money. Once trainers have obtained the 200 pokecoins, they can then acquire a magnetic lure from the in-game store.