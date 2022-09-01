When does the Inkay Limited Research Story begin in Pokemon GO?

To kick off Pokemon GO's Season of Light, trainers will get the chance to experience a Limited Research Story involving Inkay, the Revolving Pokemon. This particular festivity will occur on September 3, 2022 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm local time, meaning trainers will have to work quickly in order to take full advantage of the research.

By spinning photo discs at Pokemon GO's various Pokestops, trainers will receive research that centers all around Inkay. Even better, Inkay's shiny form will make its debut during this research timeframe, and it will appear more often, giving trainers an excellent opportunity to catch it. Below, trainers can find additional information on the upcoming Inkay festivities.

Inkay's Limited Research Story event Pokemon GO: Shiny form, double candy, typing, and PvP viability

Inkay and its evolution Malamar in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Apart from the ability to catch Inkay and its shiny form, this Pokemon GO research event provides plenty of additional features. For example, trainers who capture Pokemon during the three-hour window will receive double candy for their catches. Additionally, trainers will be able to find a litany of extra Pokemon in the wild that wouldn't normally spawn so easily. These Pokemon include Alolan Rattata, Murkrow, Houndour, Poochyena, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Purrloin, and Galarian Zigzagoon.

What all of these Pokemon seem to have in common is that they possess Dark typing. This may be due to the fact that Inkay's evolved form Malamar also possesses a Dark typing and exists as a particularly unique Dark/Psychic-type.

The extra candy that trainers receive from the research window will allow them to not only evolve Inkay into Malamar but also evolve many of the species that will appear in the wild during the three-hour timeframe. With the exception of Nuzleaf and Purrloin, the shiny forms of all of the wild Pokemon listed should also be available to capture if trainers are particularly lucky.

Hopefully, this Inkay research event will only be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to content for Pokemon GO's Season of Light. The season is just beginning, and there will surely be a ton of fun events and content additions as it unravels. Not all of the details have been revealed by Niantic, but their content schedule always maintains a very steady pace. Due to this, it's only a matter of time before trainers hear more about what's to come for the Season of Light.

Even if Inkay isn't a trainer's favorite Pokemon by any stretch, it's still worth adding to the Pokedex and evolving for certain trainers. Furthermore, the bevy of Dark-type Pokemon being spawned during the research event may make things more appealing for trainers who don't have a particular interest in Inkay or Malamar.

Considering Malamar has some decent applications in PvP battles, such as in the Great and Ultra Leagues, some trainers may be willing to evolve it regardless. At the end of the day, Pokemon GO trainers will have to decide for themselves how they want to spend their time, but this Inkay research event may be worth the effort.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish