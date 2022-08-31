Pokémon Go Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research tasks and rewards

Available across certain countries, The Pokémon Go Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research has players jumping in their seats. This article dives into crucial information about this event's Timed Research tasks & rewards.

Around the globe, this one-of-a-kind Timed Research quest, Old Friends New Beginnings, is making headlines. Pokémon Go trainers from Turkey and Poland have been invited to participate in this quest.

Coming from the Kanto region, Pokemon Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle are considered the starter trio in this quest. To help players evolve and power up their Pokemon, the use of extra Candy and Mega Energy is prominent throughout the whole event.

Pokémon GO Timed Research tasks

Lucky trainers that got into Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research might need valuable information about the tasks and rewards involved. The following is a list of tasks to complete and the rewards a player can get by completing the provided task.

First step

Earn 12 Hearts with your Buddy: Trainers will encounter a Bulbasaur

Earn 3000 XP: Trainers will encounter a Charmander

Power up Pokemon 10 times: Trainers will encounter a Squirtle

Rewards for completion: 20 Bulbasaur Candy, 20 Charmander Candy, and 20 Squirtle Candy

Second step

Claim Reward: Trainers are rewarded with 100 Venusaur Mega Energy

Claim Reward: Trainers are rewarded with 100 Charizard Mega Energy

Claim Reward: Trainers are rewarded with 100 Blastoise Mega Energy

Rewards for completing: Pikachu encounter and 20 Pikachu Candy

Players are encouraged to use Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic-type moves against Bulbasaurs since they are weak against them. Charmander is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, whereas Squirtle is only weak against Electric and Grass type moves.

The Grass and Poison-type Pokemon Bulbasaur has a maximum Cp of 1260. It has an arsenal of 118 Attack, 111 Defense, and 128 Stamina Stats and its best moveset in Pokémon GO is a combination of Vine Whip and Power Whip (8.44 DPS).

The Fire-type Pokemon Charmander has a maximum CP of 1108. It has well-distributed stats like 116 Attack, 93 Defense, and 118 Stamina, and its best moveset in Pokémon GO is a combination of Ember and Flamethrower (6.05 DPS).

With a maximum CP of 1069 the Water-type Pokemon Squirtle has 94 Attack, 121 Defense, 127 Stamina Stats, and its best moveset in Pokémon GO is a combination of Tackle and Aqua Tail (5.67 DPS).

This critical piece of type advantage can help players strategize against the Kanto-trio.

Available only in a select few countries in the world, trainers will need to log in during specific event times for the Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research quest.

Schedule of the Old Friends New Beginnings Timed Research

Players from Poland can participate from August 24, 2022, 8:00 AM until September 20, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

To celebrate the launch of Turkish language support, the Timed Research Old Friends New Beginnings was made available for all Pokémon GO players in Turkey from July 14-21, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM local time.

