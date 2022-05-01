Can Squirtle be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Trainers might have a good chance to nab a shiny of the Kanto starters in Pokemon GO, Squirtle among them.

Squirtle is popular for a number of reasons:

One of the first starters

Squirtle Squad from the anime

Made appearances in Super Smash Bro and multiple other games

Squirtle can also get a Mega evolution when it evolves into Blastoise. Fortunately, an upcoming event could see trainers getting a shiny Squirtle that has an easy path to Mega Blastoise.

Kanto starter Pokemon with potential to be shiny

A Mega Moment, an upcoming event in the mobile game, is focusing on Mega evolutions. As a result, many Pokemon with Mega evolutions will be spawning in the wild, including Squirtle, which has a chance to be shiny.

Unfortunately, shiny Squirtle can be a little easier to miss. Its only noticeable factor is a slightly lighter shade of blue. It might be better to simply look for the sparkles around it when hunting for this shiny.

Other Pokemon that will be spawning in the wild during A Mega Moment are as follows:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Slowpoke

Gastly

Mareep

Buneary

Snover

All of these spawns also have a chance to be shiny, so this is a great event for shiny hunters to participate in.

Mega Kangaskhan is making a debut during this event (Image via Niantic)

On top of that, trainers can also gather up Mega energy by conducting Field Research tasks. Basically, these tasks all involve Powering Up Pokemon. If completed, trainers will gain some Mega energy for one of the Mega evolutions in the game.

Trainers can really stack up on Mega energy this way. If a trainer Powers Up a Pokemon 10 times during the event, they will get 70 Mega energy. That should be enough to get at least one Mega evolution for trainers who have saved their Mega energy.

All of the spawns during the event have Mega evolutions which trainers can get Mega energy for. There are a couple of other Mega evolutions, which trainers can also obtain energy for. They are as follows:

Beedrill

Pidgeot

Gyarados

Aerodactyl

Steelix

Houndoom

Manetric

Altaria

Absol

In addition, trainers will also be able to catch Mega Kangaskhan. However, they will not be able to get Mega Kangaskhan any energy through Field Research tasks. The Pokemon instead can be fought in Mega Tier Raids.

A Mega Moment will last until Sunday, May 1.

