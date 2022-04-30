The best moveset for Mega Blastoise in Pokemon Go

Nearly every Pokemon in Pokemon GO has a single moveset that they perform the best with.

When it comes to Mega Blastoise, that statement is true. There is one set of moves that Mega Blastoise absolutely dominates with and trainers should not stray from it.

Each Pokemon gets a Fast Attack and a Charged Attack. For Mega Blastoise, its best moveset sees the Fast Attack as Water Gun and the Charged Attack as Hydro Cannon.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



If you haven’t yet, try out Mega Evolution by completing a new Special Research story with branching tasks that’s available to Trainers level 5 and up!



pokemongolive.com/post/mega-evol… Pokémon GO’s Mega Evolution update is now live globally!If you haven’t yet, try out Mega Evolution by completing a new Special Research story with branching tasks that’s available to Trainers level 5 and up! Pokémon GO’s Mega Evolution update is now live globally!If you haven’t yet, try out Mega Evolution by completing a new Special Research story with branching tasks that’s available to Trainers level 5 and up!👉 pokemongolive.com/post/mega-evol… https://t.co/2Nryiv0z5D

The best Pokemon GO moveset for Mega Blastoise

A promotional image for Mega Blastoise (Image via Niantic)

Offense and Defense work differently in Pokemon GO. Those defending a Gym attack differently than those controlled by a player who might be attacking a Gym, having a go at PvP, or taking on a Raid.

Defending Pokemon attack every two seconds, no matter what the move is. They are not affected by the move's speed, so there is a chance its best moveset may different from Offense and Defense.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Trainers, check out this video for a quick overview of all the updates we’ve made to Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO! Trainers, check out this video for a quick overview of all the updates we’ve made to Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO! https://t.co/nukIqjjedt

That isn't the case with Mega Blastoise in Pokemon GO. Its moveset isn't diverse enough to call for any changes when attacking with a trainer at the helm or left to defend a Gym.

The Fast Attack as Water Gun and the Charged Attack as Hydro Cannon should be the go-to moveset for Mega Blastoise no matter what type of role it will have in battle.

Water Gun

Water Gun is a typical Fast Attack that can be learned by Mega Blastoise. It receives a Same-Type Attack Bonus, giving it 12 damage-per-second (DPS) when used by Mega Blastoise.

In PvE battles, it generates 10 energy per second (EPS). That lowers to six EPS in PvP, but is still the best Fast Attack for this specific Pokemon. The move will do supereffective damage to Fire, Ground, and Rock-types.

Hydro Cannon

Hydro Cannon is an Elite TM move for Blastoise and Mega Blastoise. Players will need to have an Elite Charged TM handy to use. They will then need to manually select Hydro Cannon as the Charged Attack.

As a Water-type, Mega Blastoise also receives a STAB with Hydro Cannon. That boosts the DPS to 56.8. It only requires 50 energy to use and deals supereffective damage against the same types as Water Gun does.

As a super bulky battler in Pokemon GO, using these two moves when taking on a Raid or going against other trainers in PvP is the right choice. The same can be said when Blastoise is defending a Gym.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

