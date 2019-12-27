Players can now change Gym and Pokestop names in Pokemon Go

Niantic has added a new feature in Pokemon Go that will allow players to edit the existing Gyms and Pokestops. Titles, descriptions, and photos can be changed using the new feature, making Gyms and Pokestops more exciting. The new feature is already live and players can head to the nearest Gym or Pokestop to test it.

Anybody above level 40 can make the changes by simply heading to a Pokestop/Gym and using the settings option. Even though this doesn’t affect the actual gameplay in any way, it definitely adds more depth to the game. Players can submit the titles and descriptions of Pokestop/Gym in the official languages available in the game. Although anyone can change the names, there are still guidelines that need to be followed. The process of changing names is not instantaneous and every submission will go through an approval process.

The holiday event is also live on the game right now. Like every year, the holiday event has increased the encounter rate for winter-themed Pokemon, such as Delibird and Sneasel. Niantic has also added more Gen 5 Pokemon along with Field Research tasks to the game. The event, which was kick-started on 24 December, will run until 1 January of next year.