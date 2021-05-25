Pokemon GO: Every Dark-type weakness

In Pokemon GO there aren't many Pocket Monsters rarer or more powerful than shadowy Dark-types. Players have always wondered what this type is weak against and how to effectively counter it in battle.

The type-effectiveness of each Pokemon can be a bit confusing and difficult to remember, considering there are currently 18 different types of Pocket Monsters in the franchise.

Here are all the weaknesses of Dark-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Yveltal has made its Pokémon GO debut and is available to challenge in five-star raids!

When this Dark- and Flying-type Legendary Pokémon’s wings and tail feathers are spread wide and glow red, it absorbs the life force of living creatures. pic.twitter.com/jYGyxxQ3iH — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 19, 2021

How to defeat Dark-type Pokemon in battle

It's important to note that this article will be diving into the weaknesses of pure Dark-type Pokemon. It will not delve into Pocket Monsters that are half Dark-types, as there would be far too many different weaknesses for each individual Pokemon.

In Pokemon GO, Dark-type Pokemon are only vulnerable against three other types. Fairy, Bug, and Fighting-type Pokemon have a serious type advantage over Dark Pokemon in battle.

On the other hand, trainers need to be aware that Dark-types can be resistant to Psychic, Ghost and Dark-type moves used against them. It is not recommended to send out one of these types of Pokemons when facing a Dark-type opponent.

Best Fairy-type counters to use against Dark Pokemon

Togekiss makes for an excellent Fairy-type Pokemon to use when countering Dark-type Pokemon in battle. Using a Togekiss that knows the Fairy moves Charm and Dazzling Gleam will make quick work of Dark-type foes.

For players fortunate enough to have gotten their hands on the Legendary Pokemon Xerneas, this Fairy-type is a top-notch choice as well. As long as Xerneas is equipped with the charged move, Moonblast, Dark Pokemon won't stand a chance.

Alternatively, a more commonly found Fairy-type to use is Granbull. The best moveset for Granbull is the fast move Charm, paired with the charged move Play Rough.

Best Fighting-type counters to use against Dark Pokemon

Machamp, especially in its Shadow form, is one of the ultimate Fighting-type Pokemon to use in battle. Using the moves Counter and Dynamic Punch will yield a player's Machamp victory against Dark Pokemon in a flash.

Conkeldurr, another pure Fighting-type, is another superb choice to use. The best moveset for Conkeldurr to use against Dark Pokemon is the same as Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Best Bug-type counters to use against Dark Pokemon

While Bug-type Pokemon are often thought to be one of the weakest types overall, this is one scenario where they can truly come in handy. Beedrill, a dual Bug/Poison-type, is a Pokemon worth investing in if a trainer needs a Dark-type counter. The moves Bug Bite and X-Scissor will get the job done against most Dark-types.

Alternatively, a player could opt to use the pure Bug-type Pinsir when battling this kind of foe. In its Shadow form, Pinsir becomes an even more valuable asset. The best charged move for Pinsir is also X-Scissor, though players can try pairing it with the fast move Fury Cutter.

Pokemon GO gamers who want to benefit from a Dark-type's weaknesses can simply use one of the above-mentioned Fairy, Fighting, or Bug-types.

Sylveon, the Intertwining Pokémon, is making its Pokémon GO debut during the upcoming Luminous Legends Y event! You’ll be able to evolve your own Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts when it’s your buddy. pic.twitter.com/smsfzTAA38 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 11, 2021

