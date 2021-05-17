In Pokemon GO, they're often overlooked much like they are in the mainline Pokemon series, but Bug Pokemon are still sought after for many reasons.

But where do Pokemon GO players find them? The simple answer: a little bit of everywhere. Much like the real world and the original Pokemon games, it isn't too tough to spot a Bug-type in the wild, and there are ways to help increase the chances to find them as well. They do have their preferred areas, which tend to be more rural environments, but bug-types are widespread enough that players should be able to encounter them regularly.

Finding Bug Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

When considering where to find Bug Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it helps to get into a real-world mindset. Where do you tend to find bugs outside of the game? While the answer is everywhere, there is an uptick in insects when traveling through grassy, rural, forested areas. In Pokemon GO, the principle is essentially the same. If players are hoping to find more Bug types, they can distance themselves from the concrete sprawl and spend time in a more nature-heavy setting.

In an event that isn't possible, Pokemon GO's in-game shop offers an alternative at a price. There are three Lure Modules currently available that can be attached to a nearby Pokestop and increase Pokemon appearances around that stop for 30 minutes. While the standard Lure Module can help, Mossy and Rainy Lure Modules specifically assist in spawning Bug-type Pokemon. Both can be bought from the in-game store for 200 Pokecoins, which isn't an insignificant price but can be accrued by players for protecting Pokemon Gyms that are currently under their team's allegiance.

For an expedited option, Pokecoins are also available for purchase with real-world currency via microtransactions. A total of 200 Pokecoins would cost approximately $2 USD in the Pokemon GO store.

The final option available to players is the Incense item, which increases Pokemon spawning around the trainer for one hour. It will work more effectively if the player is moving around the game world. Based on game data, Incense spawns one Pokemon every five minutes if the trainer is not moving, but one Pokemon per minute or every 200 traversed if the trainer is mobile. Incense itself won't hone in on spawning Bug-type Pokemon specifically, but an increased spawn rate brings more chances that a Bug-type will appear.

With a little location setup and determination, Bug Pokemon should appear with little issue for Pokemon GO trainers. Once they start appearing, the work begins to pile up candies and get those Bug evolutions into action.

RELATED: How to get Pinap Berries in Pokemon GO