There is a discussion that comes up quite often, debating whether the Bug-type category is the worst in Pokemon or not.

There is no mistaking the fact that Bug-type Pokemon are some of the weakest in the franchise. In fact, the top five fully evolved Pokemon with the lowest stats are all Bug-types.

Trainers still find use in them, however. A lot of in-game NPCs love Bug-types. There are also plenty with solid roles in competitive battling. With several introduced in the Johto region, however, there were bound to be some underwhelming choices.

3 most underwhelming Bug Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Shuckle

Shuckle

Shuckle is a very divisive Pokemon. It can be an incredibly powerful battler, and it is a very popular, cute creature. With a base defense and special defense of 230, Shuckle can take hit after hit after hit. That's about all it's good for, though.

Compared to some of the other Bug-types from Johto, like Scizor and Heracross, Shuckle just can't compete. Its defensive prowess isn't that useful during the main story, but in competitive battling, it can be pretty annoying to go up against.

#2 - Ariados

Ariados

There are some Poison-type Pokemon who are considered the most powerful in the entire series. When it comes to those with a dual Bug-typing, that isn't the case. Pokemon, for some reason, likes to make Bug/Poison-types fairly weak.

Ariados is a prime example of that. The Long Leg Pokemon has access to some of the best Bug and Poison moves in Generation II. It can even learn some incredibly powerful moves of other types. Its lackluster stats never give it the chance to use them, though.

#1 - Ledian

Ledian

Ledian is truly pathetic, falling into that aforementioned list of the weakest fully evolved Pokemon. It has okay Speed at 80 and a pretty good Special Attack at 110. Nothing else goes over a base of 55.

As a Bug/Flying-type, it is weak to Flying, Rock, Fire, Ice, and Electric-type attacks. Which means, it has a ton of weaknesses to have to overcome in the Johto region, one commonly filled with those types of Pokemon.