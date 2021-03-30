Although Bug-type Pokemon are generally thought to be some of the weakest, there were a few impressive creepy-crawlers that were introduced in the Johto region.

Generally, the strongest Bug Pokemon are found to have dual-typing. This means that they aren't solely Bug-types. Every member on this list is of two types, with one always being Bug.

While Johto is home to many different types of Pocket Monsters, these are the best bugs the region has to offer.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Bug Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Yanma

Yanma (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yanma is a dual Bug/Flying-type Pokemon from Johto. This gives it the upper hand when compared to Pokemon that are solely of the Bug variety.

It has a decent Base stat total of 390, where it excels primarily in the Speed stat category. Yanma has gotten even more popular over the years with its second evolution, the powerful Yanmega, introduced in Generation IV.

Advertisement

#4 - Forretress

Forretress (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Forretress is the second evolution of Pineco. While in its first stage Pineco is only a Bug-type, it gains a crucial Steel-typing once evolved into Forretress.

This Generation II Pokemon boasts some impressive Base stats with a total of 465. It fares exceptionally well in the Defense category when compared to most other Bug-types.

Even Brock, a main character in the Pokemon anime, used a Forretress. It was his first and only catch while traveling in the Johto region.

#3 - Shuckle

Shuckle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

An even more impressive defensive force than Forretress, Shuckle is a Bug/Rock-type in the Johto region.

While it may not help a trainer out much when it comes to speed or attack in battle, it's hard to get much better than Shuckle when it comes to defensive stats. Shuckle has a Base stat total of 505, with a massive 230 in both the Defense and Special Defense categories.

It's no wonder that this Pokemon has remained one of the most popular Bug-types from Johto. Its stats are simply mind-blowing.

#2 - Scizor

Scizor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scizor is the second evolution of Scyther, which achieves this form when traded while holding the Metal Coat item. Scyther is a Bug/Flying-type, but once it evolves into Scizor, it becomes a Bug/Steel Pokemon.

While its Base stat total of 500 is just slightly less than Shuckle's, the points are balanced out much better among the categories with Scizor. This well-rounded Pokemon's popularity has also earned it a Mega Evolution form since its initial Johto release.

#1 - Heracross

Heracross (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Topping off the list of the most popular Bug Pokemon from Johto is Heracross. Also a Fighting-type, Heracross has the same stat total as Scizor at 500, though it is faster and has more HP.

While it doesn't have any prior evolutions, Heracross does eventually receive a Mega Evolution form. Heracross was the first Pokemon caught in the Johto region by Ash Ketchum and served the trainer incredibly well in many battles.

Impressive stats, perfect insect-like appearance, and an important role in the anime have earned Heracross the title of most popular Bug Pokemon from Johto.

Also Read: 3 most underwhelming Grass Pokemon from Johto