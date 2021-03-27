Top 5 Pokemon introduced in Johto that are still used today

The Johto region is home to an additional 100 Pokemon, all of which were previously unavailable in the Generation I games.

There are Generation II Pokemon that are still just as popular today as when they were first released. Some of the most notable Legendary Pokemon ever also debuted in the Johto region.

A number of Pocket Monsters introduced in Johto were so well-received that they are still commonly used by players of the franchise's games today.

Top 5 Johto Pokemon that are still used today

#5 - Celebi

Celebi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Celebi is a Mythical Grass/Psychic-type Pokemon that occupies last place in the Johto Pokedex.

The mysterious lore surrounding this Pokemon, as well as its charming appearance, has made it highly sought-after to this day.

Trainers can't afford to judge Celebi by its cute looks alone, especially when the Pokemon has a base stat total of 600. Remarkably, its stat total is split evenly - with each of the six categories having a score of 100.

Although Celebi is an outstanding Johto Pocket Monster, it isn't any higher on the list because of how difficult it is to get it traded into the most recent games.

#4 - Tyranitar

James of Team Rocket and his Tyranitar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Rock/Dark-type Pokemon, Tyranitar, is the final evolution of Larvitar and Pupitar. It also had a Mega-evolution form introduced since the Pokemon was first released in Generation II.

Its massive popularity among players of the more recent Pokemon games likely stems from its well-rounded base stats. Tyranitar is so strong that it is said to be able to knock down mountains and bury rivers - to the point that maps of the area need to be redrawn!

#3 - Suicune/Raikou/Entei (Three Legendary Beasts)

Suicune, Raikou, and Entei; respectively (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon group known as the three Legendary Beasts comprises of the Water-type Suicune, Electric-type Raikou and Fire-type Entei.

These fearsome dog-like Pokemon have fantastic base stats and won't let down any trainer in battle. All three of their designs have fared well with players. Choosing which beast to add to one's team is really only up to a trainer's type preference.

It's no wonder that Game Freak made the Legendary Beasts available for capture in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

#2 - Lugia

Ash Ketchum riding on Lugia's back (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lugia, a Legendary Psychic/Flying-type, is one of the best Pokemon from Generation II that is still used today.

Pokedex entries for Lugia will inform players that the Pokemon is so powerful that a mere flap of its wings can cause a 40-day storm capable of blowing apart houses.

Although its base stats rival its Legendary counterpart, Ho-Oh, the latter has a more well-received design and place in Pokemon lore.

#1 - Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ho-Oh was the first-ever Legendary Pokemon to appear in the anime, though it was only momentarily seen by Ash and Pikachu during its debut.

The Pokedex entries for Ho-Oh describe just how magnificent it truly is. They reveal that the Pokemon continuously flies across the world, leaving a rainbow trailing after it.

Ho-Oh boasts some incredible base stats in the games, but that's only to be expected from a Legendary Pokemon. It's not hard to see why players of the modern games are still fond of Ho-Oh, what with its immense power and marvelous design.

