Top 5 Pokemon with the lowest total stats

Even though most of the spotlight shines on the strongest Pokemon, it is interesting to examine the weakest Pokemon ever created. Weak in terms of their total Base stats, that is.

Of course, even the Pokemon on this list still have a rightful place in the world of Pocket Monsters. Keep in mind that even the weakest can get much stronger through training and evolution.

Top 5 Pokemon with the lowest Base Stats

#5 - Caterpie

Caterpie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hilariously, the fifth weakest Pokemon is also the first-ever Pocket Monster caught by Ash Ketchum in the anime.

Caterpie is a Bug-type that is far from being intimidating, whether it be its appearance or the total of its Base stats: a minuscule 195.

This Generation I Pokemon can still be a worthwhile catch; however, as its final evolution Butterfree is quite useful in battle.

#4 - Azurill

Azurill (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Azurill certainly doesn't look like a very frightening opponent to face in battle, and rightfully so with its total stats only adding up to 190.

Although the Pokemon has made its fair share of appearances in the anime, it was never very impressive in its first evolutionary form.

While it might earn points for cuteness, Azurill remains one of the weakest Pokemon out there.

#3 - Snom

Snom (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snom, a Bug/Ice-type with a Base stat total of 185, is basically an Arctic Caterpie. It's pathetically weak and accurately identified by the Pokedex as "the worm Pokemon."

Snom can evolve into a better form, Frosmoth, however players will need to level it up with high friendship during the night-time hours.

#2 - Blipbug

Blipbug (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here's yet another Bug-type on the list of Pokemon with the lowest total stats. Blipbug is by far one of the most hideously designed Bug Pokemon and has a pretty appalling stat total of 180.

While it does require a lot of patience to get through Blipbug's first and second evolutions, it can be a useful Pokemon once it reaches its final stage: Orbeetle.

#1 - Wishiwashi

WishiWashi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to Pokemon with the lowest total stats, they don't get any weaker than Wishiwashi in its Solo Form. While this Generation VII Pokemon doesn't have any known evolutions, it can change into School Form once it reaches level 20 through the use of its Schooling ability.

WishiWashi's Base stat total is a pitiful 175. One of its Pokedex entries states that when the Pokemon gets into a difficult situation, it starts crying.

One thing's for certain; trainers don't need to be "Wishy-Washy" about whether they should catch this Pokemon.

