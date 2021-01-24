Bug-type Pokemon are some of the most intriguing creatures in the entire franchise. There are many shapes and sizes when it comes to Bug-types. However, not all of them are as incredible as Genesect or as elegant as Butterfree.

Even some of the smallest Bug-type Pokemon pack the biggest punches such as Ribombee. Others, however, are undesirable in a multitude of aspects.

5 most underwhelming Bug Pokemon of all time

#5 - Araquanid



The look of Araquanid is awesome. It is so cool, but that's where its appeal stops. As a Water/Bug-type, many resistances are canceled out.

While it only has three true weaknesses, it does not have good enough defensive stats to make the normal damaging types ineffective. Its moveset is also quite common among Water and Bug-type Pokemon, making it less than unique.

#4 - Yanmega



Yanmega evolves from Yanma when leveled up with Ancient Power learned. It seems very similar to Flygon, and as a dragonfly based creature, it would do well with a Dragon-typing.

Instead, it received a Bug/Flying-typing. It is swift and has a solid special attack stat, but most of the impactful moves it can learn are physical attacks.

#3 - Crustle



Crustle only has two true resistances. It is resistant to Normal and Poison-type moves. Everything else is either super effective or normally effective. Its best stat is its defense, but its biggest threat is Water-type moves.

Typically special attackers, a Water-type will absolutely run through Crustle. While it is large in appearance, that is the only thing worth commending.

#2 - Leavanny



Leavanny is the dreaded Bug/Grass-type combination. This makes it weak to Poison, Rock, Bug, Ice, and extra weak to Flying and Fire. That is a terrible set of weaknesses.

Many of those types hold some of the most powerful moves within Pokemon. Its stats are mediocre at best, and nothing about its evolutionary line makes it worthwhile.

#1 - Forretress



Forretress just looks like an underwhelming Pokemon. It is only weak to Fire, but it is a mega weakness. It also has a ton of resistances. So, why is it underwhelming?

Its defense is solid, but many Fire-type moves are special attacks. Every other stat it has are utterly terrible. Whoever designed Forretress truly did not care if people took a liking to it at all.