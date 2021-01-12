Bug type Pokemon are some of the smaller creatures in the Pokemon universe, but they can pack a mighty punch.

Often seen as weak and fragile, bug Pokemon have a bad reputation. This is more than likely due to early encounters with bug types found in the main series games.

On the contrary, while some bug Pokemon are small, others are dangerous. They have movesets and stats that can be just as deadly as their foes.

Top 5 Bug Pokemon of all time

#5 - Beedrill

Image via The Pokemon Company

Beedrill is an original bug type Pokemon. It is mean, fast, and deadly. It has access to a variety of poison moves to ensure damage is done to the enemy.

Just because it evolves early and can be obtained rather quickly in the games does not mean it's a slouch. Beedrill can dispatch entire teams that are not prepared to face this bug type.

#4 - Butterfree

Image via The Pokemon Company

Another original bug type, Butterfree, is the counterpart of Beedrill. It still holds a place in competitive battling, able to put opponents to sleep in the blink of an eye.

Butterfree holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. It was one of Ash Ketchum's earliest companions, only to venture off with its soulmate in one of the saddest Pokemon episodes ever. There's nothing about Butterfree that says it should not be on this list.

#3 - Golisopod

Image via The Pokemon Company

Golisopod is on the scarier and larger side of the bug Pokemon spectrum. It is a large, ancient-looking creature with the power one would expect. It has high stats in HP, attack, and defense.

The rest are rather low, though, so the right situation will be needed due to its lack of speed. It also has the ability "Emergency Exit" when its HP is less than half. This is an awesome way to set up a nightmare scenario for an opponent.

#2 - Volcarona

Image via The Pokemon Company

Larvesta evolves into Volcarona at the high level of 59. The grind to evolve into this creature is absolutely worth it. As a bug/fire type, Volcarona is a powerhouse.

It may have a massive weakness to rock types but will typically outspeed any rock Pokemon on the battlefield. All in all, this bug is full of power and will give any trainer and their Pokemon trouble.

#1 - Scizor

Image via The Pokemon Company

Scizor is an upgrade to one of the better original Pokemon. That's right, Scyther is already amazing, but now it is upgraded to the steel/bug type Scizor.

Being able to Dynamax and obtain a Mega Evolution in some games, Scizor is probably the best bug type Pokemon ever. It has incredibly good stats and a moveset that can take out a multitude of different types. Scizor is a beast.