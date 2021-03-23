Most of the time, a Pokemon trainer looks forward to the day their Pocket Monster evolves, however, not all of them transform into a more appealing creature.

While a Pokemon's overall strength generally improves once it evolves, not all aspects of the creature get better with the mutation. Sometimes, a Pokemon's appearance will take a drastic change for the worse, especially in three-stage evolutionary lines.

Here are the top five Pokemon that evolve into something worse.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.

Top 5 Pokemon that evolve into something worse

#5 - Zubat

Zubat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zubat is by far one of the most annoying and disliked Pokemon in franchise's history. Not only does it constantly appear in areas such as caves in the games, but it doesn't get any more appealing when it evolves into Golbat.

Golbat is just an uglier-designed version of Zubat, that doesn't boast any particularly impressive statistics. The only reason it might be worthwhile to evolve Zubat into Golbat is to ultimately get it to the final evolution, Crobat.

#4 - Ledyba

Ledyba

This Pokemon not only rivals Zubat in terms of how annoying it is to encounter, but also has some of the most disliked designs for its evolution in the entire franchise.

Ledyba evolves into Ledian, a dual Flying/Bug-type that was introduced in Generation II. The only reasonably decent stat it has is its Special Defense, though its low HP makes keeps that as a distant chance of ever coming in handy.

This Pokemon has a truly awful appearance when evolved, and thus, it takes spot #4 on the list.

#3 - Shedinja

Shedinja (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shedinja is an evolutionary form of the Pokemon Nincada. It is one of the only Pokemon whose base stat total is lower than its previous evolution.

While it might pick up the interesting Bug/Ghost combination typing, this Generation III Pokemon is weak and much worse than it was in its previous stage.

#2 - Scyther

Scyther (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scyther, a Bug/Flying-type, evolves into Scizor when traded holding a Metal Coat. Unfortunately, the Pokemon transforms into a Bug/Steel-type, and in doing so, becomes even more weak against Fire-types than before.

It's easy to see why this Pocket Monster only had one form in Generation I, though its much harder to understand why The Pokemon Company even bothered giving it an evolution in Generation II.

#1 - Wynaut

Wynaut (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wynaut is the number one disappointing Pokemon once it is evolved into its final form, Wobbuffet. It's really not very surprising that Team Rocket always seemed to lose in the Pokemon anime when they had a Wobbuffet on their team.

The Psychic-type doesn't have many eye-catching stats and its movepool is miles away from being considered very useful in battle. The only thing it achieves once evolved is being even more annoying for the trainer who owns it.

