Top 5 most disliked Pokemon of all time

In total, there are close to 900 Pokemon in the official Pokedex.

However, that number increases by around 100 if Mega Evolutions and other species are included. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that within these 900 Pokemon, most are either adored or tolerated.

However, there are some within the Pokedex that many fans in the community simply cannot stand. Whether it's for design, battling, or backstory purposes, there are just some Pokemon that are widely disliked by the fan base.

Of course, some are more disliked than others, and this article will go over the top five that are considered the most unlikeable.

5 Pokemon fans simply don't like

#5 - Delphox

When the Generation VI starters were revealed, many were especially curious to see how the Fire-type, Fennekin, would turn out. It's a cute, fiery, fox, so what's not to love?

However, upon fans leveling up the cute starter, it was discovered that there's quite a lot not to love. Delphox is Fennekin's third-stage evolution and fans were appalled by its design, making it an instantly disliked Pokemon.

#4 - Meganium

Whenever Pokemon introduces a cute starter, it's best not to have it evolve into something strange-looking. Like with Fennekin/Delphox, the same happened with Chikorita/Meganium.

The Generation II Pokemon simply looks off and fans were extremely disappointed by its fall from grace when starting with Chikorita. Also, its move pool is abysmal and it gets beaten up in Johto.

#3 - Trubbish/Garbodor

Whenever someone speaks about Generation V, this Pokemon is immediately brought up. Trubbish is a Pokemon that was instantly hated because of its literal trash design, and then when it evolved into Garbodor, the dislike only grew.

Game Freak decided it was a good idea to introduce a trash Pokemon into the Pokedex and that idea, to say the least, did not pan out.

#2 - Jynx

Not much needs to be said about Jynx. Generation I introduced this Pokemon and it featured a blackened-out face, which many considered to be racist. Since then, Game Freak has updated the design to feature a purple face but the damage is already done.

#1 - Zubat

How could the top spot not go to Zubat? The infamous Pokemon from almost every Generation is easily one of the most annoying things to deal with in any game. However, its Generation 1 version is where the despise largely comes from.

Walking around in Mt. Moon or Rock Tunnel and being bombarded by Zubats was the low-point of the games for many fans.